Alternative Sweeteners Market Size to Exceed USD 19.54 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Food & Beverage Reformulation

Ottawa, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global alternative sweeteners market size stood at USD 11.12 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to increase from USD 11.76 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 19.54 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2034, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is observing growth due to the prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues, with diabetes and obesity being the highest-ranking ones. Hence, people are increasingly opting for no-sugar food and beverage options, which serve as healthy alternatives, further fueling the market's growth.

Key Highlights of the Alternative Sweeteners Market

By region, Asia Pacific led the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, whereas North America is expected to grow in the foreseeable period because of the prevalence of lifestyle-related health disorders.

By source, the natural sweetener segment dominated the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, whereas the synthetic sweetener segment is expected to grow in the expected timeframe.

By product type, the high fructose syrup segment led the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, whereas the high-intensity segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

By application, the food and beverage segment dominated the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, whereas the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

High Availability of Alternative Options is helping the Segment Grow

The prevalence of lifestyle-related health issues such as diabetes and obesity is highly impacting human lives globally. Hence, people are unable to do their basic chores or small activities easily. Hectic schedules do not allow people to manage their diets healthily, making them more likely to choose unhealthy and convenient food and beverage options. To lower such risks, the availability of alternative sweeteners has helped people manage their sugar levels.

Such substitutes are sweeter than refined sugar and also lower in calories. Hence, they are highly preferred globally for managing sugar levels healthily, while also offering a variety of sweet food options. Such substitutes can be easily incorporated into the preparation of various food and beverage options, allowing people to consume them without concerns about excessive calorie intake, fluctuating sugar levels, or sudden sugar spikes. Another major factor contributing to the market's growth is the increasing popularity of plant-based sugar alternatives. These are ideal for consumers with health issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, or hypertension.

What is the Impact of AI on the Alternative Sweeteners Market?

Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the alternative sweeteners market by driving innovation, efficiency, and consumer alignment. One of the biggest challenges in this market is replicating the sweetness and mouthfeel of sugar without unwanted aftertastes or health drawbacks. AI-powered algorithms analyze molecular structures, ingredient interactions, and sensory data to identify optimal formulations of natural and synthetic sweeteners, such as stevia, monk fruit, and sugar alcohols. This accelerates the development of blends that closely mimic sugar while meeting consumer demand for low-calorie, low-glycemic, and clean-label products.

AI-driven predictive analytics optimize extraction, fermentation, and purification processes, improving yield, reducing energy consumption, and minimizing impurities. Quality control is further strengthened by AI-enabled sensors and computer vision systems that detect contamination or inconsistencies in the production of sweeteners. On the consumer side, AI powers personalized nutrition platforms and e-commerce recommendation engines that suggest alternative sweetener products tailored to dietary needs, such as diabetic-friendly or weight management solutions. Sentiment analysis of reviews and social media also helps brands adapt quickly to shifting preferences, such as demand for natural, plant-based sweeteners over artificial options.

For Instance, a North American beverage company reformulated its iced tea line using a stevia–allulose blend. This resulted in a 35% reduction in sugar per serving, while blind sensory testing (n=150) confirmed parity with sucrose in taste and mouthfeel. Such successes highlight the role of AI-driven formulation in enabling healthier product launches without compromising consumer acceptance.



New Trends in the Alternative Sweeteners Market

High demand for healthy and plant-based sugar alternatives for improved sustainability, along with multiple health benefits, is helping the growth of the alternative sweeteners market.

High demand for sugar-free or low-sugar products by health-conscious consumers also helps to aid the growth of the alternative sweeteners market.

Use of advanced technology for enhancing the production of alternative sweeteners, along with product innovation, further fuels the growth of the market.

The growing food and beverage industry globally is also contributing to the market's rapid growth.

Recent Developments in the Alternative Sweeteners Market

In July 2025, PepsiCo announced the launch of a new Pepsi Prebiotic Cola. The beverage has a similar cola taste, with the benefits of prebiotic fiber, cane sugar, fewer calories, and is made without the use of any artificial sweeteners. The product is launched in original cola and cherry vanilla flavors. ( Source - https://food.ndtv.com)

- https://food.ndtv.com) In April 2025, Waterful, an emerging plant-based hydration solutions company, announced the launch of BerryCola, a new functional beverage mix combining the flavor of cola and the nutritional benefits of natural fruit extracts. Plant-based betanin and essential electrolytes. (Source- https://www.tribuneindia.com)

Top Products in the Alternative Sweeteners Market

Product Type Key Features / Composition Benefits Common Applications Stevia Natural sweetener extracted from Stevia rebaudiana leaves; 200–300x sweeter than sugar Zero-calorie, plant-based, stable under heat and pH Soft drinks, tabletop sweeteners, bakery, dairy Aspartame Low-calorie artificial sweetener; ~200x sweeter than sugar Widely used in beverages, blends well with other sweeteners Diet sodas, sugar-free desserts, and chewing gum Sucralose Artificial sweetener ~600x sweeter than sugar; heat-stable Zero-calorie, safe for diabetics, retains sweetness after cooking Baked goods, sauces, and beverages Saccharin One of the oldest artificial sweeteners; ~300–400x sweeter than sugar Long shelf life, very cost-effective Diet sodas, tabletop sweeteners, and pharmaceuticals Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K) Artificial sweetener; ~200x sweeter than sugar; often blended with others Heat-stable, enhances flavor when combined with other sweeteners Baked goods, soft drinks, dairy Neotame Artificial sweetener ~7,000–13,000x sweeter than sugar Very low usage level, stable, suitable for diabetic-friendly products Processed foods, beverages, gum Monk Fruit (Luo Han Guo) Extract Natural sweetener from monk fruit; 150–200x sweeter than sugar Zero-calorie, natural, growing clean-label demand Beverages, desserts, and tabletop sweeteners Sugar Alcohols (Xylitol, Erythritol, Sorbitol, Maltitol) Naturally occurring polyols provide bulk with fewer calories Tooth-friendly, lower glycemic index, good sugar replacers Sugar-free gum, candies, baked goods, and diabetic foods Tagatose Rare sugar with low calorie content; similar taste to sugar Prebiotic potential, low glycemic response Functional foods, beverages, and dairy Allulose Rare sugar with ~70% sweetness of sugar but very low calories Natural taste, minimal impact on blood sugar, clean-label appeal Ice creams, baked goods, and beverages



Market Dynamics

What Are the Growth Drivers of the Alternative Sweeteners Market?

The rise of health-conscious consumers globally in search of low-sugar or sugar-free food and beverage options is a major growth factor for the alternative sweeteners market. Such alternatives help manage sugar levels easily without compromising taste or quality. They are made from organic, functional, and healthy ingredients, making them low in calories and healthy for the body. The high demand for plant-based sweeteners and clean-label products also fuels the market's growth. Government bodies in various countries and regions that support the production of alternative sweeteners are also contributing to the market's growth.

Challenge

Why Would Strict Regulations Restrain the Growth of the Market?

The increasingly stringent approvals may slow or restrain the market's growth. Before introducing alternative sweeteners to the market, they must undergo multiple checks by regulatory bodies to determine their impact on long-term safety, metabolic effects, and human health. Hence, all such extensive procedures may delay the launch of innovative products manufactured by the brand, resulting in a restraint on market growth.

Opportunity

How are Improving Technological Advancements Helping the Growth of the Market?

Technological advancements that are helpful for product innovation and improvements in production procedures for alternative sweeteners are one of the major opportunities for market growth. Technological advancements that help maintain consistency, sweetness, and a low-calorie quotient are also contributing to the market's growth in the foreseeable future. Multiple health benefits, dental benefits, and the eradication of skin issues are also contributing to the growth of the alternative sweeteners market.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Led the Alternative Sweeteners Market in 2024

The Asia Pacific led the alternative sweeteners market in 2024 due to various factors, including rising disposable income, changing consumer preferences, high demand for low-sugar or sugar-free alternatives, and a growing population of health-conscious consumers. Such factors significantly influence the market's growth in the region. Technological advancements in the region are beneficial for product innovation, while also maintaining the flow of the supply chain, which in turn supports the market's growth.

The availability of various natural alternative sweeteners in the region, such as jaggery, dates, gulkand, raisins, and many other products in their natural form, also contributes to the growth of the market. Countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea have major contributions to the growth of the market in the region.

North America Is Expected to Experience Growth During the Forecast Period

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to high demand for healthy alternatives. Prevalence of lifestyle-related health diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol levels leads to high demand for less-sugar or no-sugar products. Changing consumer preferences and high demand for healthy alternatives are among the key factors driving the market's growth. Such alternatives are also helpful in managing various health issues before they have a significant impact on overall health, such as heart or respiratory problems.

Alternative Sweeteners Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 5.8% Market Size in 2025 USD 11.76 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 12.45 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 19.54 Billion Dominated Region Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region North America Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa



Alternative Sweeteners Market Segmental Analysis

Source Analysis

The natural sweeteners segment led the alternative sweeteners market in 2024 due to the prevalence of multiple health issues observed in consumers from different age groups these days. Health problems such as obesity, diabetes, heart and respiratory problems are commonly observed among people of different age groups these days. Hence, to manage all of these, consumers today prefer natural or alternative sweeteners over refined sugar, further fueling the market's growth. They are made from natural sources, such as the stevia herb, which is obtained from certain plants or fruits.

The synthetic sweetener segment is expected to grow in the forecast period, as these are sweetened chemical substances added to food and beverages to enhance their taste. Such sweeteners allow consumers to gain weight and also enhance appetite. Consumers habituated to high consumption of soft drinks can consume drinks with synthetic sweeteners to lower their unhealthy addictions.

Product Analysis

The high-fructose syrup segment dominated the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, driven by significant investments in the segment, as well as the growing food and beverage industry. There are multiple benefits to using high-fructose syrups, such as they enhance the flavors of spices, citrus, and fruit. They can also remain in the solution, further fueling the market's growth. They are highly used in products such as jams, candies, packaged sweet items, and baked goods. They are also used in the manufacturing of various types of beverages to add sweetness.

The high-intensity sweeteners segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the high usage of various high-intensity sweeteners, such as advantame, neotame, sucralose, acesulfame potassium (Ace-K), aspartame, and saccharin. Such high-intensity sweeteners have fewer calories than sugar and are also sweeter than refined sugar. Hence, they are highly sought after by the food and beverage industry, further fueling the growth of the alternative sweeteners market in the foreseeable future. Such sweeteners are reliable and FDA-approved, further fueling the market’s growth. They also help to manage multiple health concerns such as obesity, diabetes, cholesterol levels, and various heart issues.

Application Analysis

The food and beverage segment led the alternative sweeteners market in 2024, driven by the high usage of artificial and natural sugar alternatives, as well as refined sugar substitutes. The growth of health-conscious consumers seeking products with reduced sugar or no-sugar options is another major factor driving the market's growth. The prevalence of multiple health issues, leading to a high demand for no-sugar and low-calorie food and beverage options, is a major growth factor for the market. Such options are highly utilized in soups, sauces, bakeries, and confectionery items.

The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period due to their high usage in the pharmaceutical industry to enhance the palatability of medicines for easy consumption. It enables small children and elderly patients to take their medicines with ease. Such sweeteners have fewer or no calories, which is beneficial for market growth. Alternative sweeteners are also utilized in the nutraceutical industry to sweeten the taste of various products without adding extra calories or compromising health. Hence, the segment is observed to grow in the foreseen period.

Top Companies in the Alternative Sweeteners Market

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. – Produces aspartame and other low-calorie sweeteners used widely in beverages and processed foods.

– Produces aspartame and other low-calorie sweeteners used widely in beverages and processed foods. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) – Supplies natural sweeteners, including stevia and erythritol, for food and beverage applications.

– Supplies natural sweeteners, including stevia and erythritol, for food and beverage applications. BENEO (Südzucker AG) – Specializes in functional ingredients such as isomalt and chicory root fibers used as sugar alternatives.

– Specializes in functional ingredients such as isomalt and chicory root fibers used as sugar alternatives. Cargill Incorporated – Major producer of stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit sweeteners for clean-label and reduced-calorie products.

– Major producer of stevia, erythritol, and monk fruit sweeteners for clean-label and reduced-calorie products. Celanese Corporation – Manufactures acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) and other specialty sweeteners for global markets.

– Manufactures acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) and other specialty sweeteners for global markets. DuPont de Nemours Inc. – Offers specialty ingredients and formulations, including low-calorie sweetener systems, through its nutrition division.

– Offers specialty ingredients and formulations, including low-calorie sweetener systems, through its nutrition division. Heartland Food Products Group – Known for branded tabletop sweeteners like Splenda® (sucralose-based).

– Known for branded tabletop sweeteners like Splenda® (sucralose-based). Ingredion Inc. – Provides stevia, allulose, and polyol-based sweeteners, with a strong focus on clean-label and plant-based solutions.

– Provides stevia, allulose, and polyol-based sweeteners, with a strong focus on clean-label and plant-based solutions. Roquette Frères – Produces sugar alcohols (sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol) and plant-based sweetener alternatives for food and pharma.

– Produces sugar alcohols (sorbitol, maltitol, mannitol) and plant-based sweetener alternatives for food and pharma. Tate & Lyle PLC – Supplies sucralose, stevia, and specialty blends for sugar reduction in global food and beverage markets.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Source

Natural Sorbitol Xylitol Isomalt Other

Synthetic Aspartame Sucralose Other





By Product

High Fructose Syrup

High-Intensity

Low-Intensity



By Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical

Others



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request.

