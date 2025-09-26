AI Companion App Market to Hit USD 31.10 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Growing Demand for Personalized Digital Interactions Globally | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Companion App Market Size was valued at USD 6.93 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.10 billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 20.68% over 2025-2032.

The market for AI companion apps is expanding due in large part to growing demand for personalized and entertaining digital companions. Users and young adults, especially teens, seek out positive experiences that provide them with amusement, emotional support, and social contact. Natural language processing (NLP), behavioral learning, and customized avatars all contribute to the AI companions’ increased emotional responsiveness and human-like qualities. Every day, users log in and spend hours there conversing, acting out scenarios, and creating customized content with AI partners.





Download PDF Sample of AI Companion App Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8390

Key Players:

RoomGPT

InteriorAI

Coohom

Spacejoy

Morpholio

Planner 5D

RoomSketcher

Foyr

ZMO.AI

Spayci

Superside

Spacely AI

Box Clever Interiors

REImagine Home

Autodesk

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

IKEA

Houzz Inc.

Cylindo

AI Companion App Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.93 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 31.10 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.68% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By User Demographics (Teenagers, Young Adults, Adults, and Seniors)

• By User Purpose (Companionship and Mental Health Support)

• By Technology Platforms (iOS and Android)

• By Functionality Features (Custom AV Character Design and Behavioral Learning)

• By User Engagement Level (Daily Engagement and Weekly Engagement) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

If You Need Any Customization on AI Companion App Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8390

Segmentation Analysis:

By User Purpose, the Market was Led by the Companionship Segment in 2024

Companionship AI currently heads the App Market for AI Companion apps, that expanded due to the demand for social interaction, entertainment, and role play experiences in 2024. The fastest growing segment Mental Health Support is having fastest growth, due to increasing popularity and intake of emotional wellness and stress management.

By User Demographics, Young Adults Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Young Adults are the highest users of AI companion apps in 2024, driving market growth with their widespread use of AI companions for socialization, entertainment, and personalized digital experiences. Seniors segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR due to the growing utilization of AI companions for mental health needs, emotional well-being, and to combat loneliness.

By Technology Platforms, the Market was Led by the Android Segment

Android currently dominates the AI Companion App Market in 2024, as it is the most widely adopted smartphone OS, especially in emerging markets with lower-cost smartphone availability. Android is the rapidly growing platform segment rising due to increased smartphone penetration, expanded Internet connectivity and the increase number of people turning to AI companion applications for entertainment, socialization and exercise through mental health.

By Functionality Features, the Functionality Features Segment Dominated the Market in 2024

Custom AV Character Design segment dominated the AI Companion App Market in 2024 due to its support in delivering hyper personalized and visually rich experiences. AI companions allow users the ability to build avatars, with distinct features, moods, and personality traits. Behavioral Learning which helps an AI companion learn and understand individual user behavior, preferences and emotional cues over time is the highest growing functionality segment.

By User Engagement Level, Daily Engagement Leads Market with Fastest Growth

Daily Engagement was the leading segment shaping the AI Companion App Market in 2024, as users prefer slow, steady and sober interaction with AI Companion. Daily Engagement is another fastest growing segment as developers attempt to insert the best focus on real-time interaction, push notifications and gamification features.

North America is the Leading Region in the AI Companion App Market; Asia Pacific is Emerging as the Fastest Growing Region in the Market over 2025-2032

In 2024, North America dominates the AI Companion App Market due to deployment of maturing technology ecosystem, high smartphone penetration and consumer digital literacy. North America is the largest and the most dominant market globally, which is supported by the presence of top app developers, repeating investments in innovations backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Asia Pacific is the largest regional market, and it is expanding at the fastest rate because more people are using smartphones, more people are using the internet, and more people are aware of AI-based solutions for emotional wellbeing.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, RoomGPT introduced an enhanced AI-powered room redesign tool that allows users to upload a photo of their space and receive instant design transformations in various styles, making interior design more accessible to homeowners.

RoomGPT introduced an enhanced AI-powered room redesign tool that allows users to upload a photo of their space and receive instant design transformations in various styles, making interior design more accessible to homeowners. In June 2025, Coohom released a new AI Image Generator feature that enables users to create photorealistic 3D renderings of their interior designs, streamlining the design process for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.

Buy Full Research Report on AI Companion App Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8390

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Pricing & Revenue Metrics – helps you analyze pricing differentiation by app features (avatars, NLP, roleplay, CBT tools), benchmark strategies of key players, and understand revenue distribution across subscription, freemium, and in-app purchase models.

– helps you analyze pricing differentiation by app features (avatars, NLP, roleplay, CBT tools), benchmark strategies of key players, and understand revenue distribution across subscription, freemium, and in-app purchase models. Operational & Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate adoption rates across regions, user engagement across platforms (mobile, web, desktop), and demographic distribution by age groups to uncover growth opportunities.

– helps you evaluate adoption rates across regions, user engagement across platforms (mobile, web, desktop), and demographic distribution by age groups to uncover growth opportunities. Supply Chain & Ecosystem Insights – helps you assess app store distribution trends, cloud infrastructure adoption, API integrations, and developer ecosystem concentration that shape scalability and accessibility.

– helps you assess app store distribution trends, cloud infrastructure adoption, API integrations, and developer ecosystem concentration that shape scalability and accessibility. Investment & Financing Trends – helps you track venture capital inflows, private equity funding, M&A activities, and infrastructure expansion that drive innovation and competitive positioning.

– helps you track venture capital inflows, private equity funding, M&A activities, and infrastructure expansion that drive innovation and competitive positioning. Competitive Landscape & Strategic Positioning – helps you gauge how leading AI companion app providers leverage pricing, engagement models, ecosystem partnerships, and funding to strengthen their market presence.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.