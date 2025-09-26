Peptide Synthesis Market Size to Reach USD 1450.53 Million by 2032 Driven by Drug Discovery and Automation | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the global Peptide Synthesis Market was USD 718.66 million in 2024 and will reach USD 1,450.53 million by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.22% during 2025-2032. The US market is estimated to account for USD 219.42 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 435.49 Mn by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 8.99%. Growth is fueled by the increasing use in oncology, metabolic diseases and infectious diseases, as well as advances in synthesis technologies including solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), hybrid methods and automated synthesizers.





Peptide-based drugs are gaining attention for their high selectivity, low toxicity, and ability to target challenging protein–protein interactions, positioning them as important tools for precision medicine. In 2024, the FDA approved four peptide or oligonucleotide drugs, demonstrating continuous clinical utilization of these therapeutic classes.

Growing R&D investment by pharma and biotech companies, and expansion of custom peptide services and contract manufacturing are propelling production capacity. Enterprises are investing in environ-mentally-friendly synthesis methods and green chemistry technologies to not only comply with regulatory requirements but also lighten the burden placed on the environment.

Peptide Synthesis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 718.66 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1450.53 million CAGR CAGR of 9.22% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Reagents and consumables were the largest product segment with market share of 46.29% in 2024 as they are the crux with respect to every peptide synthesis cycle. The equipment segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR as associate increased use of automated synthesizers and high-throughput purification systems. Advancements in the microwave-assisted SPPS and flow chemistry have spurred an investment in next generation synthesis platforms.

By Technology

Liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) dominated the market share in 2024 owing to its scalability and cost-effectiveness for bulk peptide manufacturing. Hybrid synthesis technology is anticipated to have the highest CAGR, due to better yields and flexibility for long, complex sequences. Major characteristic of it starting entering research institutions and CDMOs is attributed to its continual advancement in balancing efficiency with cost.

By Application

Therapeutics was the largest source of revenue in 2024, accounting for 68.24% market share due to expanding pipeline for peptide drugs used for cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Diagnostics The diagnostic market is expected to expand quickly, as peptides also gain ground within the sphere of biomarkers and imaging agents for early disease identification.

By End-Use

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the peptide synthesis market in 2024, with a 65.3% market share as these companies being directly involved in drug discovery and drug development, and commercialization. The CDMOs & CROs segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period, as peptide manufacturing and development tasks are increasingly being outsourced.

Peptide Synthesis Market Key Segments

By Product

Equipment Peptide Synthesizers Lyophilizers Chromatography Equipment Others

Reagents & Consumables

Other

By Technology

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

By Application

Therapeutics Cancer Metabolic Cardiovascular Disorder Respiratory GIT (Gastrointestinal Disorders) Infectious Diseases Pain Dermatology CNS Renal Others

Diagnosis

Research

By End-Use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CDMOs & CROs

Academic Research & Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the highest share of peptide synthesis market in 2024 and is expected to dominate the industry with over 40% revenue before end of forecast period owing to well-developed pharmaceutical industry, sophisticated healthcare facility and high R&D spending. Among the countries worldwide, the U.S. has been leading with high demand for personalized synthesis facilities, proliferation of CROs & CDMOs as well as early acceptance of automation in commercial manufacturing processes.

The APAC region is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 9.87% during the forecast period due to establishment a biotech hubs in countries such as China, India, and South Korea. Rising number of clinical trials, supportive government initiatives and cost-effective manufacturing ability are increasing regional production capacity.

Recent News:

August 2024 – Bachem and U.K. Company SpheriTech have developed a new water-based solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) technique. This new method substitutes conventional organic solvents such as DMF with water, with the goal of minimizing toxic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and overall environmental footprint in peptide production.

have developed a new water-based solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) technique. This new method substitutes conventional organic solvents such as DMF with water, with the goal of minimizing toxic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and overall environmental footprint in peptide production. August 2023 – GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life-science research tools and services, revealed its upgrade of cGMP peptide manufacturing capabilities at its state-of-the-art facility in Zhenjiang, China. The company introduced an end-to-end, one-stop solution for the synthesis of complex and modified peptides, such as neoantigen and peptide APIs, designed for large-scale pharmaceutical production.

