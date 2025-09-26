CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Bid procedure, 2025-10-03
BondsSWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1060. SE0009496367. 2028-05-12

SWEDISH GOVERNMENT: 1056, SE0004517290, 2032-06-01


Bid date2025-10-03
Bid times09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered volume (corresponding nominal amount)1060: 1500 million SEK +/-1500 million SEK

1056: 1500 million SEK +/-1500 million SEK


Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)1060: 1500 million SEK per bid

1056: 1500 million SEK per bid


Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 10 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2025-10-07
Settlement amountTo be paid to the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system SWIFT: VPCSSESSXXX Account: 1 4948 6383 CTM BIC: RIKSSESS ALERT acronym: RIKSBANK

Stockholm, 2025-09-26

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


