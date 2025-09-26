First Investor in CMB Regional Centers Hillwood DTW Air Cargo Project Receives I-526E Approval

DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMB Regional Centers (CMB), one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry, today announced the first I-526E approval for an investor in the CMB Group 91 – Hillwood DTW Air Cargo EB-5 project.

Approval of an I-526E petition by United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) indicates an EB-5 investor’s eligibility for permanent residency in the United States. Petitions are adjudicated according to investor-specific criteria. To date, more than 5,700 CMB investors have secured I-526/I-526E approval, indicating their eligibility for conditional permanent residency in the United States.

CMB Group 91 marks the fourth CMB Partnership to begin receiving I-526E approvals over the past two weeks, including:

“It’s refreshing to see more and more adjudications from USCIS for investors in our high-unemployment projects,” said Noreen Hogan, President at CMB. “We’re encouraged at the steady clip of conditional green card approvals we’ve observed and, of course, could not be more thrilled for our investors.”

Hillwood Development Company (Hillwood) utilized CMB Group 91 EB-5 funds as part of the overall financing for the development and construction of an air cargo and support facilities on the footprint of the Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW). The development is specifically designed to meet the consolidation plans and onsite air operations of the tenant, a Fortune 500 air cargo company. DTW is one of the world’s largest air transportation hubs, with more than 1,100 flights per day, and is operated by the Wayne County Airport Authority.

CMB and Hillwood have cultivated one of the strongest lender-borrower track records in the EB-5 industry. Since 2012, CMB and Hillwood have collaborated on more than 40 EB-5 projects, creating more than 63,000 American jobs and repaying more than $500 million to investors.

The latest collaboration between CMB and Hillwood, CMB Group 100 – Hillwood Flywheel (Build-to-Suit), will include the development and construction of a Class-A build-to-suit distribution facility in Virginia for a manufacturer of toys. The project is currently open for subscription.

About CMB Regional Centers

CMB has assisted over 6,700 investor families, from over 100 countries, in their pursuit of immigrating to the United States through America’s EB-5 Immigrant Investor visa program. CMB currently maintains a 100% project approval rate on all partnerships that have undergone USCIS adjudication. CMB EB-5 partnerships are projected to have created more than 215,000 American jobs.

To date, CMB has repaid over $1.4 billion USD to investors.

To learn more about CMB or CMB Group 100, contact CMB directly at info@cmbeb5visa.com.