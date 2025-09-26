Billor Expands Ecosystem with the Launch of Billor for Brokers, a New Growth Program Featuring Billor Copilot and Billor TMS, and a Fleet of 500+ Trucks

A Billor truck operating within the Billor for Brokers ecosystem, ready to haul live bees

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a U.S.-based Technology, Fintech and Logistics ecosystem, today announced the official launch of Billor for Brokers, a dedicated growth program designed to give freight brokers the technology, visibility, and operational support they need to scale their businesses.

Freight brokers face daily challenges such as chasing trucks across multiple load boards, dealing with fragmented communication, scams and fraud, and struggling with limited capital or operational scale. Billor for Brokers directly addresses these pain points by integrating brokers into the broader Billor ecosystem, providing access to more than 500 trucks nationwide. The fleet is expected to grow to over 800 by the end of the year, alongside a dedicated Broker Success Partner and Billor’s AI-enabled platforms, Billor Copilot and Billor TMS, that deliver real-time visibility, automated tracking, and pricing recommendations for every load.

How Billor for Brokers Works

Dedicated Success Partner : Each broker is matched with a Billor team member who ensures quick responses, consistency, and strategic support.

: Each broker is matched with a Billor team member who ensures quick responses, consistency, and strategic support. Load Priority : Partner brokers receive priority for their loads and can plan shipments in advance.

: Partner brokers receive priority for their loads and can plan shipments in advance. Billor TMS: Brokers gain access to Billor TMS, which matches each load with the best available truck while providing automated tracking and real-time pricing recommendations.

Brokers gain access to Billor TMS, which matches each load with the best available truck while providing automated tracking and real-time pricing recommendations. Billor Copilot: Installed in every Billor truck, Billor Copilot links drivers and brokers, ensuring real-time visibility and seamless coordination between both sides of the marketplace.

Installed in every Billor truck, Billor Copilot links drivers and brokers, ensuring real-time visibility and seamless coordination between both sides of the marketplace. Support for Growth: for smaller brokers, Billor also provides invoicing and cash flow assistance, targeted marketing investment, and the flexibility to scale capacity in line with demand.

Partner Success Story: GBA TFreight (Specialized Freight Broker)

One of the brokers already operating on the Billor for Brokers platform is GBA TFreight, a specialized brokerage focused on moving beehives, honey, and apiculture equipment. In just two months on the platform, the company increased its freight volumes by more than 350%.

According to GBA TFreight Owner, Vitalii Kostrub, “Billor has been a key growth partner for GBA TFreight, providing technology, reliable ‘bee-ready’ equipment and capacity that allowed us to scale our live-bee logistics network and take on more high-value seasonal loads nationwide.”

Billor’s Vision

“Billor for Brokers is more than just capacity, it’s about creating an ecosystem where brokers have access to the best technology, fleet scale, and customer service advantages in the market,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor. “With Billor TMS and Billor Copilot powering every truck, our goal is to unlock growth for brokers by combining technology, trucks, and people into one seamless platform.”

“Operating hand in hand with freight brokers is a strategic decision for Billor, and it ultimately creates more benefits for the drivers in our ecosystem,” said Douglas Carstens, Billor CRO. “Billor for Brokers represents the second phase of our plan. We began with Billor for Drivers, and now we are expanding to include brokers, strengthening both sides of the marketplace and extending our mission to support the entire freight community.”

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the highly fragmented, one-trillion-dollar trucking industry by delivering scalable and innovative solutions that empower drivers to become truck owners and achieve financial independence. By combining logistics know-how, operational efficiency, and financial services, Billor simplifies the path to ownership while supporting drivers with the structure they need to succeed.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact us at ir@billor.us.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12e1d47a-3e53-4155-88af-c6e278d62ad3