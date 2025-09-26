Tekton Research Expands Clinical Network with Three New Sites, Five New Investigators, and CNS Thought Leader

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekton Research, a leading multi-site clinical trial company, is proud to announce the addition of three new sites, five new Principal Investigators (PIs), and a renowned CNS Consultant to its expanding network. These additions reflect Tekton’s continued commitment to advancing Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cardiometabolic research while enhancing access to diverse patient populations.

A new endocrinology site in the greater St. Louis area, and a new CNS research site in New Jersey strengthen Tekton’s hub-and-spoke site model, designed to support research growth through geographic density, streamlined operations, and shared resources. Our St. Louis endocrinology site is partnered with South County Endocrinology and Obesity Medicine, LLC, led by Bharathi Raju, MD, a triple board-certified physician in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology, and Obesity Medicine. Dr. Raju brings over 25 years of clinical experience, research familiarity, and a deep passion for community-based diabetes education. Our Englewood, NJ CNS site is partnered with The Brain Health Center, led by Dr. Jeffrey Shenfeld, an internist with experience treating complex chronic disorders in adults related to chronic conditions, dizziness and vertigo, memory problems, and more.

In Cincinnati, Tekton has partnered with Medical Research Unlimited, Inc., a respected practice with more than 30 years of history in clinical care and research. The site will be supported by three experienced physicians—William Cox, MD, Ginger Kabala, MD, and Anthony Brown, MD—who have over two decades of research experience in indications including diabetes, osteoarthritis, thyroid disorders, IBS, COPD, women’s health, and more. Together, they bring access to a robust patient database of more than 30,000 individuals in a region of over 2 million residents.

To further accelerate CNS growth, Tekton welcomes Paul Michael Ramirez, PhD as CNS Consultant and Subject Matter Expert. Dr. Ramirez is a nationally recognized leader in neuropsychology, psychopharmacology, and clinical trial methodologies, with more than 200 professional presentations, extensive rater training experience, and NIH-funded research in schizophrenia and cognitive disorders. He will advise Tekton on CNS protocol feasibility, site readiness, and sponsor engagement, while also supporting rater training.

“This expansion reflects our strategic commitment to advancing CNS and Cardiometabolic research while deepening our reach into diverse communities,” said Corey Collins, President of Tekton Research. “By adding experienced investigators and strengthening our regional presence, we’re building the infrastructure, and extending our reach to reach more patients to deliver faster, more impactful clinical trials.”

About Tekton

Founded in 2006, Tekton Research is a multi-state clinical research site network conducting Phase 1-4 trials in CNS, cardiometabolics, general medicine and infectious disease. Led by seasoned professionals and nationally recognized KOLs, Tekton delivers scientific rigor and operational excellence across trials of any size. The company partners with sponsors, CROs, and biopharma to accelerate the development of new therapies while maintaining a strong commitment to patient-centered care.

