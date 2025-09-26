Casino Group Communication

Paris, 26 September 2025

On 24 September 2025 Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (“Assaí”) announced via a press release that it had submitted a request for a provisional measure requesting, among others, the unavailability of the shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição – GPA (“GPA”) held by Casino group. This precautionary measure would have been filed ahead of the initiation of an arbitration procedure against Casino Guichard Perrachon S.A. and Segisor (together, “Casino”) and GPA.

As of the date hereof, Casino has not been notified of the aforementioned proceedings and, therefore, does not have any information regarding the provisional measure requested by Assaí.

In any case, Casino states that it will take all necessary measures to assert its interests.

