Sunrise New Energy Announces 1GW U.S. Lithium Battery Pack Project Driving Growth in Anode Material Sales

ZIBO, China, Sept. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), a leading manufacturer and innovator of battery anode materials, today announced that it will build a 1GW lithium battery pack project in the United States through its newly established U.S. subsidiary, Alchemistica Incorporated. This strategic initiative is designed to capture the rapidly expanding market demand for energy storage batteries in the United States and North America, including residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications.



The project will leverage the expertise of Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of Sunrise, who is a highly experienced expert in the energy storage industry. Mr. Hu has led an international team for many years in battery pack production, technology development, R&D, and market expansion, bringing extensive industry knowledge and global perspective to the initiative.



By establishing localized pack production capacity in the United States, Sunrise aims to create stronger synergies between downstream battery applications and its upstream anode material business. This integrated approach is expected to continuously drive sales of Sunrise’s graphite anode materials while laying the foundation for a broader new energy industry ecosystem in North America.

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com .

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228