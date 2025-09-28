FED Fitness x Talking Tom Kick Off Global #TomSaidNoSkipDay Campaign Ahead of Prime Sales Events

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FED Fitness and Talking Tom & Friends have officially joined forces to launch a high-energy, family-friendly campaign under the banner: “Sweat with Talking Tom. Fitness at Home.” Timed to coincide with two of the year’s biggest online shopping events—Amazon Prime Day and TikTok’s Deals for You Days—this collaboration introduces a fresh, playful way for families to stay active without leaving the house.

More than just a product promotion, this partnership marks a major milestone for FED Fitness as it expands its global reach with a bold message: fitness can be fun, sustainable, and inclusive for all ages.

Running from September 24 to October 19, the campaign aims to inspire millions to embrace movement at home, whether through strength training, cardio, or just jumping around with the kids on a trampoline—all with the animated encouragement of Talking Tom and Friends.

Ready to Move? Join the #TomSaidNoSkipDay Challenge!

This isn’t just a workout—it’s a movement.

From quick morning stretches to full-on family workout sessions, the #TomSaidNoSkipDay challenge is all about staying active, showing up, and having a little fun along the way—especially with Talking Tom cheering you on.

Here’s how to join the fun:

Follow our official social media account on Instagram: @fedfitness.globa Share the campaign post to your Story Post your workout—a gym selfie, home setup, or even a playful moment mid-jump—and don’t forget to tag #TomSaidNoSkipDay

Want to win some awesome gear?

We’re rewarding creativity and commitment with exclusive FED Fitness prizes:

Weeks 1–3 : Each week, we’ll choose two standout posts to win a Feierdun adjustable dumbbell pair (worth $389.99)

: Each week, we’ll choose to win a (worth $389.99) Final Week (Oct 14–19): We’ll select three winners—two will receive the dumbbell set, and one grand prize winner will take home a Niceday CT11S Elliptical Machine (valued at $599.99)

So whether you’re lifting, cycling, stretching, or just dancing around the living room—show us how you move. Get active, get creative, and let the world know: Tom said no skip days!

Where Fun Meets Function

When FED Fitness joins forces with Talking Tom & Friends, home workouts become something the whole family can enjoy. This partnership blends playful energy with smart, space-saving gear—making it easier than ever to stay active together.

From quick cardio bursts to strength sessions after bedtime, these five essentials are built to fit real life—and make movement part of your everyday routine.

Let’s take a look at the gear that’s powering the #TomSaidNoSkipDay challenge:

1. Flybird Owl Select Adjustable Weight Bench

Compact, sturdy, and versatile—the Flybird Owl Select is built for strength training at home without sacrificing space or stability.

With 7 backrest angles and 3 seat positions, it supports everything from presses to curls to core work. The heavy-duty steel frame holds up to 1200 lbs, and the trapezoidal base keeps things rock-solid—even during solo heavy lifts.

2. FEIERDUN 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbells Set

One set, endless possibilities. The FEIERDUN 5-in-1 combines dumbbells, a barbell, kettlebell, push-up stands, and weight plates into one compact system—perfect for small spaces and full-body training.

Quick to switch, easy to store, and made with durable, eco-friendly materials, it’s ideal for anyone who wants variety without clutter. Strength training, conditioning, or core work—this set does it all.

3. Glide Pro Electromagnetic Elliptical Machine

Smooth, quiet, and joint-friendly, the Glide Pro makes it easy to stay consistent with cardio at home—no matter your schedule.

Its whisper-quiet resistance system and natural 20-inch stride are perfect for early mornings or nap-time workouts. With 32 resistance levels, 20 incline settings, and 12 auto-adjust programs, it adapts to any fitness level.

Real-time tracking and app compatibility (FED Fitness, Kinomap, iConsole+) keep you motivated and on track—all without leaving your living room.

4. YOSUDA Magnetic Rower Pro

Get a full-body, low-impact workout in just minutes with the YOSUDA Rower Pro—compact, quiet, and built for real-life routines.

With 16 resistance levels and a smooth 14 lb flywheel, it’s ideal for everything from recovery sessions to intense intervals. The silent magnetic system keeps things peaceful, even during early mornings or shared-space workouts.

Track your stats on the built-in LCD screen, stay motivated with your favorite apps via Bluetooth, and row on your schedule—without ever leaving home.

5. YOSUDA Exercise Bike Magnetic Plus

Built for strength, comfort, and consistency, the YOSUDA Magnetic Plus bike delivers a smooth, stable ride—perfect for early spins or post-work recovery.

Its 45 lb flywheel and heavy-duty frame support intense sessions with ease, while adjustable handlebars and a 4-way padded seat ensure a custom fit.

Track your stats on the LCD display, connect via Bluetooth, and stay motivated with virtual rides and cycling apps—all from the comfort of home.

Ready to Sweat with Tom?

Whether you’re bouncing on a BCAN trampoline, rowing through stress on your YOSUDA, or lifting with your new FEIERDUN set, your #TomSaidNoSkipDay journey starts now.

Join the challenge, post your workout, tag it, and inspire others to get moving too.

Let’s play with Tom and friends, and bring fitness fun to both your screen and your home!

Website: www.fedfitness.com

Instagram: @fedfitness.global

Facebook: @fedfitness.global

YouTube: @fedfitness.global

Contact: Palson Yi, palson@feiersport.com