Transaction in Own Shares

Birmingham, AL (USA)

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC

("Diversified", or the "Company")

DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (LSE:DEC, NYSE:DEC) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 20 March 2025, the Company has purchased 62,547 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") in the market at a volume-weighted average price of $14.3282 per Share through Mizuho Securities USA LLC (MSUSA). The Shares acquired will, in due course, be cancelled.

Aggregated Information

 Date of Purchase: 25 September 2025
 Aggregate Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 62,547
 Lowest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.28
 Highest Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.35
 Volume-Weighted Average Price Paid per Share (USD): 14.3282


Following the cancellation of Shares, Diversified will have 77,356,470 Ordinary Shares of 20 Pence each in issue and no Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. This figure of 77,356,470 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), (as in force in the UK and as amended by the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Mizuho Securities USA LLC as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases

 Shares purchased: DIVERSIFIED ENERGY COMPANY PLC (ISIN: GB00BQHP5P93)
 Dates of purchases: 26 September 2025
 Investment firm: Mizuho Securities USA LLC


 Aggregate number
 of  ordinary shares
 acquired		 Daily volume weighted
 average price paid		 Daily highest price paid
 per share		 Daily lowest price per
 share		 Trading Venue
 1,771  $14.3247 $14.35 $14.29 ARCX
 638  $14.3114 $14.33 $14.29 ASPN
 105  $14.3050 $14.31 $14.30 BAML
 418  $14.3375 $14.35 $14.30 BARX
 650  $14.3480 $14.35 $14.34 BATS
 1,169  $14.3352 $14.35 $14.30 BATY
 510  $14.3475 $14.35 $14.35 BIDS
 165  $14.3500 $14.35 $14.35 CDED
 400  $14.3425 $14.35 $14.33 EDGA
 2,830  $14.3422 $14.35 $14.30 EDGX
 500  $14.3500 $14.35 $14.35 HRTF
 200  $14.3500 $14.35 $14.35 ICBX
 31,914  $14.3210 $14.35 $14.29 IEXG
 504  $14.3250 $14.35 $14.30 ITGI
 1,070  $14.3333 $14.35 $14.30 JPMX
 6,150  $14.3314 $14.35 $14.29 JSJX
 532  $14.3250 $14.35 $14.30 KNLI
 1,000  $14.3325 $14.35 $14.31 LEVL
 27  $14.3100 $14.31 $14.31 MEMX
 2,707  $14.3250 $14.35 $14.29 SGMT
 2,111  $14.3310 $14.35 $14.30 UBSA
 178  $14.3233 $14.35 $14.31 VFMI
 401  $14.3200 $14.34 $14.30 XBOS
 3,282  $14.3143 $14.35 $14.28 XNAS
 3,315  $14.3332 $14.35 $14.30 XNYS
 Trading venue Currency    
 NYSE USD $14.3282 62,547  


For further information, please contact:

 Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757
 Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com
 Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications www.div.energy


