Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size to Hit USD 73.83 Billion by 2032 Due to the Surge in Demand for Digital Transformation | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market size was worth USD 17.61 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 73.83 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.66% over 2025-2032.”

Growing Remote Workforce and Adoption of Hybrid Work Models Across Enterprises Drive Market Growth

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure market is the growing trend toward remote and hybrid work environments. Businesses are placing a high priority on providing workers who work in different locations with safe, simple, and affordable remote access to their computers and applications.

As VDI solutions provide centralized management, less reliance on hardware, and increased flexibility, all of which employees may require for consistent and dependable performance, organizations are spending more money on VDI. These solutions are being used more and more by IT, BFSI, healthcare, and other businesses worldwide in an effort to save costs, secure endpoints, and increase worker productivity.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

VMware

Citrix Systems

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

IBM

Cisco Systems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies

Oracle

Huawei Technologies

Nutanix

Red Hat

Parallels International

NComputing

IGEL Technology

Teradici

Stratodesk

V2 Cloud

Fujitsu

Centerm

Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 17.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 73.83 Billion CAGR CAGR of 19.66% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Persistent VDI and Non-persistent VDI)

• By Application (BFSI, IT & telecom, Aerospace & defense, Government, Manufacturing, Education, Retail, Transportation, Healthcare and Others)

• By Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud)

• By Component (Hardware, Software and Services)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, non-persistent VDI segment captured a major revenue share of roughly 57.50% and is also projected to witness the highest CAGR of approximately 19.76% over 2024-2032. The segment’s growth is driven by its scalability and lower storage requirement, and cost effectiveness that attracts enterprises with large workforce.

By Application

The IT & telecom segment accounted for over 19.80% revenue share in 2024, dominating the virtual desktop infrastructure market due to their dependence on remote access, scalability and cloud integration to manage distributed workforce. The healthcare segment shows fastest-growing CAGR of nearly 22.53% during the forecasted period of 2024-2032, due to the high adoption rate of telemedicine, electronic health record among organizations.

By Deployment Model

The virtual desktop infrastructure market was dominated by the Cloud segment, holding around 53.80% in terms of revenue in 2024, due to increasing demand for Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), lower capital expenditures, and frictionless IT management. The cloud model is also expected to record the highest CAGR, over 19.73% during the period of 2024–2032 as more businesses are focusing on scalability, cost efficiency, and remote access.

By Component

The software segment held the highest revenue share of approximately 36.78% in 2024 due to the innovation of virtualization platforms, enhanced security functions, and centralized IT management features. The services segment is also set to register the highest CAGR of nearly 19.95% during 2024–2032, owing to the growing reliance on consulting, managed services, and technical support by organizations to expand and optimize their VDI deployments.

North America Led the Market in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth in the Market During 2025-2032

In 2024, North America accounted for around 34.20% of the revenue share in virtual desktop infrastructure market, driven by high adoption of advanced technologies, robust demand in IT, BFSI, and healthcare sectors, and a matured digital infrastructure. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of around 20.54% during the forecast period of 2024–2032, due to the digital transformation, increasing cloud adoption, and rising IT spending in emerging nations, such as India and China.

Recent News:

In January 2025 , the latest release of Omnissa Horizon 8 (formerly VMware Horizon) arrived with version 2412, marking a major update in desktop and app virtualization aligned with the VDI ecosystem’s evolution.

, the latest release of Omnissa Horizon 8 (formerly VMware Horizon) arrived with version 2412, marking a major update in desktop and app virtualization aligned with the VDI ecosystem’s evolution. In May 2025, Citrix released Virtual Apps and Desktops 2305, introducing Actionable Insights for Auto Scale, a modernized Web Studio homepage, and optimized storage load balancing, further enhancing performance, admin UI, and cost efficiency.

Exclusive Sections of the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate core VDI efficiency by analyzing latency, uptime, VM density, and bandwidth consumption across providers.

– helps you evaluate core VDI efficiency by analyzing latency, uptime, VM density, and bandwidth consumption across providers. ADOPTION & APPLICATION TRENDS – helps you understand sector-wise adoption patterns, enterprise user scale, and VDI usage drivers such as remote work, compliance, and cost savings.

– helps you understand sector-wise adoption patterns, enterprise user scale, and VDI usage drivers such as remote work, compliance, and cost savings. DEPLOYMENT & SCALABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you identify average deployment costs, scale-up timelines, hybrid adoption rates, and device usage trends in accessing VDI environments.

– helps you identify average deployment costs, scale-up timelines, hybrid adoption rates, and device usage trends in accessing VDI environments. SECURITY & COMPLIANCE DATA – helps you measure VDI’s role in reducing security incidents, enabling regulatory compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.), and integrating multi-factor authentication.

– helps you measure VDI’s role in reducing security incidents, enabling regulatory compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, etc.), and integrating multi-factor authentication. COST & EFFICIENCY GAINS – helps you quantify per-user savings, IT support cost reductions, and energy efficiency improvements achieved through VDI and thin client adoption.

– helps you quantify per-user savings, IT support cost reductions, and energy efficiency improvements achieved through VDI and thin client adoption. FUTURE OUTLOOK STATISTICS – helps you uncover growth opportunities by tracking cloud-based migration, AI/ML-driven optimization, and support for immersive workloads like AR/VR.

