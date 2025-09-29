AKVA group ASA: Status buyback of own shares

As announced on 23 September 2025 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") has initiated repurchase of up to 60,000 of the company's own shares to be used in its share programme for employees.

From 23 September through 26 September the company bought 6 236 shares at an average price of NOK 95,4. See the attached documents for detailed information about the transactions made.

The company has bought a total of 6 236 shares at an average price of NOK 95,4 since 23 September.

After these transactions, the company owns 218 265 treasury shares.

This information is made public by the Company pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 5, as supplemented by Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Dated: 29 September 2025

AKVA group ASA

