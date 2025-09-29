Kyivstar Launches Locally Hosted AI Platform In Its Cloud

KYIV, Ukraine, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) (“Kyivstar”), a national digital communications operator, today announced it has begun integrating artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into its proprietary cloud platform, Kyivstar Cloud.

From now on, Ukrainian businesses and government institutions will have the ability to deploy AI solutions directly within a domestic cloud environment.

“Integrating AI into Kyivstar Cloud is not just a technological upgrade — it’s a significant step forward in enhancing Ukraine’s digital resilience,” commented Kostiantyn Vechir, Business Development Director of Kyivstar’s Corporate Market. “AI creates new opportunities for automation, analytics and innovation across industries.".

Key capabilities of the New AI Modules include:

real-time big data analytics powered by machine learning;

business process automation, including optimized data storage, search, and analytics systems;

deployment of custom generative AI models tailored to specific business needs; and

access to ready-to-use AI tools (e.g., chatbots, content generators, recommendation engines) without the need for an in-house AI team.

These AI tools are now available to all Kyivstar Cloud clients. The company also offers expert consultations with cloud architects to help businesses adapt AI models to their specific requirements.

About Kyivstar Cloud

Kyivstar Cloud is Kyivstar’s cloud platform designed to meet the needs of Ukrainian businesses and government institutions. It offers IaaS solutions, support for hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, backup services, AI and big data processing, and technical support from a dedicated team.

About Kyivstar

Kyivstar Group Ltd (Nasdaq: KYIV; KYIVW) is a Nasdaq-listed company and Ukraine's leading digital operator, serving nearly 22.4 million mobile customers and over 1.1 million home internet fixed line customers as of June 30, 2025. Kyivstar and its subsidiaries provide a wide range of connectivity and digital services, including mobile and fixed line voice and data, ride-hailing, e-health and digital TV, as well as enterprise services like big data, cloud and cybersecurity solutions. Together with its parent company VEON, Kyivstar has committed to investing USD 1 billion in Ukraine during 2023-2027, with focuses on infrastructure and technological development, charitable donations and strategic acquisitions. Operating in Ukraine for more than 27 years, Kyivstar is the first Ukrainian company to be listed on a U.S. stock exchange. For more information, visit https://investors.kyivstar.ua.