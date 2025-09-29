GPTBots Partners with Thai Voice Tech Leader Tellvoice to Revolutionize AI Voice Applications

HONG KONG, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPTBots, a leading enterprise AI agent platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Tellvoice Technology Ltd., Thailand's premier speech recognition company. This collaboration integrates Tellvoice's advanced Thai voice recognition capabilities into the GPTBots platform, enabling Thai businesses to build highly accurate, naturally conversational AI voice agents.





Combining AI Innovation with Local Expertise

This partnership merges GPTBots' no-code AI development platform with Tellvoice's decade of expertise in Thai speech recognition. The integration goes beyond basic speech-to-text functionality, leveraging GPTBots' Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and Multi-Agent technologies to create AI voice agents that understand context, process complex queries, and execute sophisticated tasks autonomously.

In practical applications, such as multi-party customer service calls or complex business inquiries, these AI agents can:

Accurately interpret Thai language nuances and dialects

Access comprehensive knowledge bases and business systems

Deliver precise, contextually relevant responses and solutions



Driving Digital Transformation Across Southeast Asia

"We believe cutting-edge AI technology should serve diverse local markets effectively," said Chris Lo, Founder and CEO of GPTBots. "This partnership with Tellvoice represents a crucial step in our global expansion strategy. We're not simply entering the Thai market—we're empowering local innovators to drive digital transformation across Thailand and Southeast Asia. Our mission is to eliminate language barriers and enable every Thai business to build world-class AI applications effortlessly."

Transforming Key Industries with Practical Solutions

The partnership will initially focus on delivering tailored solutions across several critical industries in Thailand and Southeast Asia:

Financial Services: High-precision Thai voice bots will manage complex banking inquiries and enhance transaction security through advanced voice biometric authentication.

Tourism & Hospitality: AI assistants fluent in Thai will provide seamless booking services and local information to international visitors, reinforcing Thailand's position as a premier global destination.

Retail & E-commerce: Intelligent voice shopping assistants and automated customer service systems will operate 24/7, significantly boosting customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

This collaboration marks a new era in Thailand's digital evolution, equipping businesses with powerful AI voice tools to drive innovation and competitive advantage.

About GPTBots

GPTBots is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to build, manage, and deploy sophisticated AI agents without coding expertise. By integrating Large Language Models (LLMs), Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, and an extensive plugin ecosystem, GPTBots helps companies automate complex workflows and enhance customer engagement across multiple channels.

About Tellvoice Technology

Tellvoice Technology Company Limited is Thailand's leading speech technology company with over a decade of research and development expertise. The company specializes in commercializing Thai continuous speech recognition research, offering innovative platforms including SimplyVoice™ for natural user interaction and VoiceNavi™ for advanced voice command and control systems.

