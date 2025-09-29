MEXC Copy Trade Showdown Concludes with $6.6 Billion in Trading Volume





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced the conclusion of its Copy Trade Showdown , which generated over $6.6 billion in trading volume, demonstrating strong user trust and keen interest in the event.

The two-week event ran from September 14 to 28 (UTC), with a total prize pool of up to 150,000 USDT. It attracted 45,728 participants and unlocked 90,000 USDT in prizes.

The Copy Trade Showdown was structured into two editions: the Traders' Edition and the Followers' Edition. Each edition included three core reward mechanisms: Daily Treasure Chest, Volume Leaderboard, and PNL Leaderboard.

The event showcases MEXC's commitment to building an innovative and accessible trading environment. By lowering barriers to Futures market participation and offering substantial prize pool opportunities, the platform rewards both experienced traders and followers, creating a competitive yet inclusive atmosphere. This approach reflects MEXC’s focus on combining innovation with practicality to meet the needs of diverse users.

Additionally, supported by its core brand pillars, MEXC has become the preferred platform for a growing number of traders around the world. These pillars include a wide selection of over 3,000 trending tokens, daily airdrop events, extremely low trading fees and 0 trading fee campaigns, and industry-leading liquidity. Building on these strengths, MEXC will continue to enhance its platform and roll out user-friendly events to provide a better trading experience for users worldwide.

