Dedicated IP is now available on Surfshark’s extension

Surfshark, a cybersecurity company and a leading VPN provider, has launched a dedicated IP feature for its browser extension, available on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge. This addition allows users to route only browser traffic through a dedicated IP.

According to Justas Pukys, Senior Product Manager at Surfshark, the company constantly looks for opportunities to improve the user experience and provide innovative solutions across the industry.

“We always seek to provide innovative solutions and ensure users have a smooth experience when using our services. By including the dedicated IP in the extension, we not only provide a new platform for the dedicated IP feature but also allow Surfshark users to route only their browser’s traffic,” explained Pukys.

A dedicated IP is well known for reducing human verification requests (CAPTCHA). When multiple users share the same IP address, websites often send verification requests, such as “Select images with traffic lights.” Dedicated IP minimizes this issue by assigning a static address, making traffic appear more consistent to websites. Also, as only one user generates traffic through the IP, it may lead to more stable connections.

Additionally, dedicated IP simplifies access to remote networks by eliminating the unpredictability of changing addresses associated with shared VPN servers. This provides unrestricted service access, allowing users to access apps and websites that block shared IPs or don't work when IP changes frequently.

“A dedicated IP provides a consistent IP address for each browsing session, making it ideal for securely accessing private servers or corporate remote access systems. Unlike a standard VPN connection, which provides a shared IP address that changes with each session and is used by multiple users, a dedicated IP offers exclusive use,” said Pukys.

Currently Surfshark offers 20 dedicated IP locations: Australia – Sydney; Brazil – Sao Paulo; Canada – Toronto; France – Paris; Germany – Frankfurt am Main; Hong Kong – Hong Kong; Italy – Milan; Japan – Tokyo; the Netherlands – Amsterdam; Poland – Warsaw; Singapore – Singapore; South Africa – Johannesburg; Turkey – Istanbul; United Kingdom – London; United States – Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Jose.

The dedicated IP feature is available on Android, Windows, iOS, and macOS and supports all major protocols, including WireGuard®, for maximum speed. Since it has now been included in the extension, all users can access it on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge browsers.

