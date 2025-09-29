COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 49/2025 - September 29, 2025
On August 26, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 44/2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from August 27, 2025, to December 19, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 300m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|188,000
|488.55
|91,848,160
|September 22, 2025
|14,000
|478.13
|6,693,820
|September 23, 2025
|12,000
|480.45
|5,765,400
|September 24, 2025
|12,000
|476.47
|5,717,640
|September 25. 2025
|12,000
|478.27
|5,739,240
|September 26, 2025
|12,000
|479.93
|5,759,160
|Total accumulated under the program
|250,000
|486.09
|121,523,420
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 853,042 shares, corresponding to 1.7% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
