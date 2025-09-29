Rocket Doctor AI to Present at the 2025 CANTech Letter Conference in Toronto

Rocket Doctor AI CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza and Rocket Doctor Inc. Founder & CEO, Dr. William Cherniak to present live at 2:30 PM ET in Track 1 on October 9, 2025.

Presentation will highlight Rocket Doctor AI’s platform innovations, recent milestones, and growth strategy.

Attendees can register and learn more at conference.cantechletter.com/

TORONTO, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Rocket Doctor AI”) a healthcare technology company focused on delivering physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming CANTech Letter Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. Rocket Doctor AI’s CEO, Dr. Essam Hamza, and Founder & CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc., Dr. William Cherniak, will present an overview of the company’s platform, solutions, recent milestones, and growth strategy.



2025 CANTech Letter Conference

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Time: 2:30–3:00 PM Eastern Time in Track 1

Location: Toronto, Ontario (venue as listed by conference organizers)

Contact: Please register via the conference website

More info: https://conference.cantechletter.com/

Dr. Essam Hamza commented, “CANTech brings together Canada’s most engaged technology investors and operators. Dr. Bill Cherniak and I are excited to share how Rocket Doctor AI is deploying clinician-led, pragmatic AI platforms to streamline workflows, reduce administrative friction, and ultimately improve patient access and outcomes.”

Attendees of the 2025 CANTech Letter Conference can join the Rocket Doctor AI session in Track 1 at 2:30 PM ET. For event details and registration, please visit the conference website.



About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.



Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

