Aeries Technology Projects $20M+ Run-Rate by Fiscal Year-End on Two Enterprise Wins; Adding 500+ Roles Across India and Mexico

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeries Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERT), a global leader in AI-powered business transformation and Global Capability Center (GCC) services, said that two recently secured enterprise engagements are expected to drive a combined annualized revenue run-rate above $20 million by March 2026, based on current scope, with further growth anticipated.

$8M+ AI deal (Sept. 18): A multi-year partnership with a global marketing and technology company to establish its India footprint and scale AI delivery. The engagement will build production-grade AI systems, intelligent data pipelines, and decisioning tools.

$12M+ expansion (Sept. 24): A broadened engagement with a global enterprise client, expected to exceed $12 million annualized run-rate by fiscal year-end as scope expands across AI, technology, finance, and customer support, supported by Aeries' hubs in India and Mexico.

“These back-to-back deals highlight the scalability of our model and the trust we are building with global enterprises,” said Ajay Khare, CEO of Aeries Technology. “We are converting pilots into multi-function, multi-year partnerships and positioning Aeries for sustained, recurring growth.”

Earlier this month, Aeries outlined plans to hire 500+ employees across India and Mexico to meet rising client demand.

Right Place, Right Time, Right Product

Global demand for digital transformation continues to surge, with worldwide spending forecast to approach $4 trillion by 2027 (IDC). Aeries’ AI-enabled GCC model is built for this moment, providing clients the global resources necessary to innovate and transform, and deliver measurable cost savings for sustainable long-term value.

About Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ: AERT) is a global leader in AI‑enabled value creation, business transformation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) delivery for private‑equity (PE) portfolio companies, supporting scalable, technology‑driven execution. Founded in 2012, its commitment to workforce development has earned it the Great Place to Work Certification for two consecutive years.

Media Contact

IR@aeriestechnology.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding product launches, leadership strategy, business expansion plans, initiatives, and operational transformation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are incorporated herein by reference. Actual results may differ materially. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.”