FAVO Capital Appoints Dr. Wael Barsoum as Independent Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – FAVO Capital Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified financial company operating across two core segments — financial services and real estate— today announced the appointment of Dr. Wael Barsoum to its board of directors as an independent director.

Barsoum is a nationally recognized health care executive and former president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic Florida, where he oversaw transformative growth and operational expansion across the region, scaling the enterprise to more than 1,000 physicians and 12,000 caregivers. He presently serves as president and chief transformation officer at Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company (HOPCo), overseeing international and U.S.-based operations, where he has led large-scale partnerships and value-based care strategies across the U.S. In addition to his executive roles, Barsoum has served as the Robert and Suzanne Tomsich Chair in Healthcare Innovation and professor of surgery at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, underscoring his ongoing leadership in advancing healthcare innovation. He is also appointed by the governor of Florida to serve on the Florida State Medical Board, reflecting his leadership in statewide healthcare governance.

“Wael’s appointment reflects our commitment to building a board with the independence, depth, and experience to guide FAVO’s next chapter,” said Shaun Quin, president of FAVO Capital. “He brings a proven track record of leading complex organizations with discipline and vision — qualities that will serve our company and shareholders well as we continue to build a resilient platform designed for long-term value creation.”

Barsoum has served on numerous boards and advisory committees, contributing expertise in governance, compliance, and organizational transformation. He previously served on the board of directors of the Cleveland Clinic and is a current member of the board of trustees at Case Western Reserve University, where he continues to provide strategic guidance on organizational growth and stakeholder alignment. His leadership has spanned strategy, risk oversight, and transformation at some of the country’s most respected healthcare institutions.

The appointment further underscores FAVO’s focus on strong governance, independent oversight, and disciplined execution as it builds a durable platform designed to deliver resilient returns across cycles.

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified financial company currently operating across two segments: financial services and selective real assets. Through its financial services division, FAVO provides alternative, revenue-based funding solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States. Since its inception, the company has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts. Complementing its lending platform, FAVO is also building a portfolio of selective real assets that strengthen its balance sheet and broaden its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with operations in Florida, New York, and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and long-term value creation for its shareholders.

