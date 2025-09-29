electroCore Announces Reimbursement Approval for gammaCore™ by RIZIV/INAMI in Belgium

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced that gammaCore™ Sapphire (nVNS) has been included in a long-term reimbursement policy launched by the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance (RIZIV / INAMI) in Belgium.

Effective October 1, 2025, the policy provides coverage for gammaCore Sapphire to treat patients with cluster headaches. This coverage is based on strong clinical evidence supporting the therapy’s efficacy and cost-effectiveness and ensures broader access for Belgian patients.

“The reimbursement of gammaCore by RIZIV / INAMI is a remarkable step forward for patients suffering from cluster headaches in Belgium,” said Prof. Paemeleire, leading the Headache Clinic of the Neurology Department at Ghent University Hospital. “This decision reflects the growing recognition of the clinical and economic benefits of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation. As a healthcare provider, I am pleased that this reimbursement will now allow more patients to access a therapy that can significantly improve their daily lives while contributing to a more sustainable healthcare system.”

This achievement was made possible through the leadership and commitment of Silvert Medical, electroCore’s distribution partner in Belgium. Silvert Medical leveraged their local expertise and strong provider relationships, playing a key role in securing reimbursement. Silvert Medical remains a vital partner in supporting the rollout of gammaCore in Belgium and is committed to extending access to gammaCore in neighboring countries.

“Securing long-term reimbursement in Belgium, in the center of Europe, is a major milestone in expanding access to our non-invasive therapies,” said Tanja Martin, Senior Director of Strategic Product Lifecycle at electroCore. “We’re proud to partner with Silvert Medical to bring gammaCore to patients in Belgium.”

Learn more about RIZIV / INAMI’s reimbursement policy for gammaCore Sapphire here.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products, gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and Quell neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. Additionally, the company commercializes its handheld, and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about reimbursement for gammaCore in Belgium and potential European expansion, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

