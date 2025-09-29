Thermal Printing Market Size to Surpass USD 77.51 Billion by 2032 Owing to the Surging E-Commerce and Logistics Shipments | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thermal Printing Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Thermal Printing Market size was valued at USD 50.30 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 77.51 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.61% during 2025-2032.”

Expansion of E-Commerce and Logistics Industry Drives the Market Growth

One major factor propelling the expansion of thermal printing systems is the rising demand from logistics and e-commerce. Every day, millions of goods are sent, and effective supply chain operations have made labeling indispensable. Thermal printers are chosen over musical printers due to their speed, accuracy, and affordability. As a result, they can be utilized for receipts, shipping labels, and barcodes. Businesses that manage high operational volumes, such as FedEx and Amazon, frequently use thermal printing. Thermal printing is becoming a key technology for international retail and delivery since this expanding logistics ecosystem is also a direct driver of adoption.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

SATO Holdings Corporation

TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd.

Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

Avery Dennison Corporation

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Printronix Auto ID

Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd.

Datamax-O’Neil (acquired by Honeywell)

Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd. (SNBC)

Custom S.p.A.

CognitiveTPG

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

HP Inc.

Thermal Printing Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 50.30 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 77.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.61% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Desktop Printers, Mobile Printers, Industrial Printers and POS Printers)

• By Application (Retail, Healthcare & Hospitality, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing and Government)

• By Technology (Direct Thermal Printing and Thermal Transfer Printing)

• By Offering (Printers and Supplies)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Technology

Thermal transfer printing accounted for the largest share of around 57.90% in 2024 owing to its scratch and chemical resistance, combined with its ability to last for years, is what makes it the optimal material for industrial, healthcare and compliance-oriented labels. The Direct Thermal Printing is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of approximately 6.22% during the forecast period over 2024-2032. The growing adoption of thermal printers owing to their cost-effectiveness and convenience in printing receipts, tickets, and shipping labels, is expected to fuel the demand in retail and e-commerce logistics market.

By Product Type

POS Printers held the largest share of about 36% of the Thermal Printing Market in 2024. This domination is due to their extensive use in retail and hospitality for billing, receipts and transaction documents. The fastest growth is anticipated for the Mobile Printers segment which is predicted to grow at a CAGR of over 7.14% during 2024–2032. Expansion is propelled by booking uptake inside the settlement, storage, and on-location administrations where auto taking care of and assessments on the fly smoothen out tasks.

By Application

In 2024, Retail segment held the largest revenue share of approximately 33.90% of Thermal Printing Market. POS application, product labeling, and inventory management systems in supermarket, convenience store, and e-commerce store indicates the leadership of this segment. Transportation & Logistics segment will grow with a highest CAGR of ~6.88% during 2024-2032. Logistics is rapidly adopting AI barcode printers due to increased e-commerce shipments, automation of warehouses, and the need for efficient labeling and tracking.

By Offering

In thermal printing market, the supplies segment is expected to have the highest revenue share of around 53.80% in 2024 owing to the controllership in demand for labels, ribbons, and papers provides a constant flow of revenue for suppliers from across the domain. Growing up with CAGR of 5.71% during the forecasted period of 2024–2032 is also supplies segment. Growing use of thermal printing in retail, healthcare and logistics sectors to support rising consumption makes supplies the biggest and fastest growing part of thermal printing revenues.

Asia Pacific Led the Market with a Share of 36.10% in 2024; North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth in the Market During 2025-2032

In 2024, Asia Pacific led the revenue share in the Thermal Printing Market with around 36.10% and is further anticipated to experience the fastest growth with over 6.59% CAGR during 2024–2032. Excellent adoption in retail, e-commerce logistics, and industrial manufacturing sector in China, India, and Japan further strengthens its lead. North America accounts for a significant share as it is widely adopted among retail, healthcare, and logistics market verticals.

Recent News:

In March 2025, Honeywell introduced a cloud-based thermal printing solution that enables enterprises, especially in healthcare and transportation, to remotely monitor and manage printer performance, enhancing operational efficiency.

