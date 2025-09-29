AI in Lab Automation Market Trends and Top Principal Companies

Ottawa, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI in Lab Automation market is rapidly emerging as a high-growth sector, expected to experience significant revenue growth between 2024 and 2034. This surge is fueled by swift technological advancements and evolving industry needs, as laboratories increasingly implement AI-powered solutions to boost efficiency, accuracy, and productivity in both research and diagnostic processes.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the market in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the AI in lab automation market during the forecast period.

By process, the continuous flow segment dominated the market in 2024.

By process, the discrete processing segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application, the drug discovery segment dominated the market in 2024.

By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By automation, the modular automation system segment dominated the market in 2024.

By automation, the total lab automation segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the contract research organization segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

The AI in lab automation market is driven by growing demand for enhanced data analysis, drug discovery acceleration, cloud-based solutions, intelligent robotics, and many more. The AI in lab automation refers to the advanced technologies like machine learning and intelligent algorithms, etc, used to automate, improve, and optimize laboratory processes. They can be used for drug discovery & development, clinical diagnostics, quality control, genomics, personalized medicine, etc.

What are the Major Growth Drivers of AI in the Lab Automation Market?

The growing demand for high throughput is the major driver increasing the adoption of AI in lab automation. They help in conducting repetitive and time-consuming tasks with minimized errors and achieve optimization. The increasing experimental complexities, demand for regulatory compliance, and growing technological innovation are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the AI in Lab Automation Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding, collaborations, and investments to launch and enhance AI in lab automation solutions.

In September 2025, a total of USD 7.2 million was secured in the Series A funding by the AI healthcare startup Reveal HealthTech. This funding will be used to scale BioCanvas, a multimodal artificial intelligence enhancing clinical trial recruitment and oncology research, and Prism AI, which helps in streamlining the healthcare operations workflow automation.

In September 2025, a collaboration between LYL and Hai Robotics was announced, where they will focus on providing modular, scalable warehouse automation solutions customized to the needs of the Spanish market.

In May 2025, an investment from Khosla Ventures, which is a leading backer of transformative AI companies, was announced by R1 after the successful launch of R37, developed in collaboration between R1 and Palantir.

In January 2025, a total of $42 million was secured by the Automata, which is a pioneering company in the realm of lab automation, in its latest funding round.

What is the Significant Challenge in the AI in Lab Automation Market?

High cost act as the major limitation as the AI in lab automation require high initial investments. It also requires IT infrastructure, which limits its use by various small labs. Additionally, the lack of trained personnel, complex integration, privacy concerns, and regulatory hurdles are other challenges in the market.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market in 2024, due to the presence of various healthcare industries. The healthcare investments also supported their adoption. This increased their use, application, as well as innovations. Moreover, they were also used for personal treatment development, where all these advancements contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the upcoming years, driven by the expanding industries and growth support, which increases their utilization. The growing demand for diagnostics is also increasing their use. The affordable and scalable solution with robotic or cloud-based applications is also being developed, which is enhancing the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By process analysis

Why Did the Continuous Flow Segment Dominate in the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

By process, the continuous flow segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, as it provided high throughput with fast results. It was also used for analyzing and optimizing the data. Moreover, it also helped in minimizing the errors, providing enhanced accuracy and consistency, as well as it as helped in accelerating the R&D.

By process, the discrete processing segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the upcoming years. They can be used in the development of diverse sample types along with the development of personalized medications. At the same time, their demand for diagnostic purposes is increasing for biological assays.

By application analysis

What Made Drug Discovery the Dominant Segment in the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

By application, the drug discovery segment led the market in 2024, as the AI in lab automation helped in the analysis of a vast amount of data. It also provided high-throughput screening, accelerating the R&D. It also helped in identifying the targets, predicting the drug candidate efficacy, etc., which increased their use.

By application, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to show the highest growth during the upcoming years. The growing incidence of disease is increasing the use of AI in lab automation for its diagnosis. They provide fast, accurate results as well as promote remote patient monitoring.

By automation analysis

Which Automation Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

By automation, the modular automation system segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to its flexibility depending on the experiment and workflow. They provided fast installation and low upfront cost. Additionally, they were used for liquid sample handling, data analysis, and imaging.

By automation, the total lab automation segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the predicted time. The entire workflow is automated with their use. This, in turn, helps in reducing manual labor, errors, and limitations, along with continuous monitoring and optimization of the process.

By end-user analysis

How the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Segment Dominated the AI in Lab Automation Market in 2024?

By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024, driven by growth in R&D and their investments. This increased the adoption of AI in lad automation to accelerate the R&D. They helped in overcoming the challenges and enhanced the development process.

By end user, the contract research organization segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. Due to the growing outsourcing trend, their demand is increasing. The documentation and traceability are also enhanced during the regulatory submission, and accelerate the clinical trials.

Recent Developments in the AI in Lab Automation Market

In September 2025, to launch the TCS Innovation Lab in Bengaluru for developing scalable and smart Edge AI solutions, a collaboration between Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Qualcomm was announced.

In September 2025, an AI agent was developed by Allot to identify and address health inequalities utilizing the agentic integration platform of SnapLogic to optimize resource allocation and enhance patient outcomes.

In January 2025, Automated Industrial Robotics Inc., which is a recently developed industrial automation company to capitalize on the growing manufacturing automation solutions global demand, was launched by Ares Management Corporation.



AI in Lab Automation Market Key Players List

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

Siemens Healthineers

Eppendorf SE

Tecan

Becton Dickinson

Hudason Robotics, Inc



Segments Covered in The Report

By Process Type

Continuous Flow

Discrete Processing

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics and Proteomics

Microbiology

Other Research Applications



By Automation Type

Modular Automation Systems

Total Lab Automation (TLA)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

