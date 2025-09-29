Access Announces Rebrand of Acquired Company Triyam to Access to Ensure Brand Continuity and Continued Optimization Across the Organization

PEABODY, Mass. , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access , the world’s largest privately-held integrated information management services provider, has announced the rebrand of acquired company Triyam to Access. This final step in the company’s acquisition process will ensure brand continuity and continued platform growth and optimization across the organization. The company will display the new branding and discuss exciting advancements in data management and enablement at the Becker’s Health IT + RCM Conference this week in Chicago from September 30–October 2.

Triyam’s data management and archival solutions help healthcare organizations decommission legacy systems and save money while ensuring compliance with data retention requirements. Over the next several months, Access will be implementing changes to the existing Triyam website and adding new data archiving solution pages and resources to the Access website, www.accesscorp.com.

“Since acquiring Triyam in March 2024, we’ve accelerated integration of the company into Access and have continued to innovate and develop our powerful, scalable data enablement platform,” said Tony Skarupa, CEO at Access. “Our innovative solution is designed to manage both physical and digital records seamlessly. By combining Triyam’s deep expertise in electronic health records with Access’ proven strength in records archiving and compliance, we empower organizations that handle sensitive data to simplify complexity, ensure compliance, and build a more secure and connected future.”

“We are excited to take this next big step in our growth journey and for the innovative technology opportunities at hand,” said Matt Hillery, President of Digital Solutions at Access. “Our teams have been working steadily to fully integrate our company’s Team Members, processes and technology into Access. The combined effort has enabled us to integrate Triyam’s healthcare records archiving with Access’ proven strength in records and information management. We are excited for our customers to reap the benefits and looking forward to speaking with many of them at the Becker’s Conference this week.”

About Access:

Access is the largest privately held records and information management (RIM) services provider worldwide, with operations across North America, South America, Central America, and India. As a cost-effective end-to-end solutions provider servicing the full RIM lifecycle, Access helps organizations ensure their critical and confidential hardcopy and digital records are securely retained, managed, and serviced in compliance with regulatory mandates. Key solutions include off-site storage, digital records retention, migration, storage, indexing, scanning, digital archiving, and secure destruction services. Access has been named more than a dozen times to the Inc. 5000; recognized several times by Newsweek, including its America’s 2024 and 2025 Greatest Workplaces for Diversity lists, and its World’s Best Digital Health Company designations; and recognized 3 times as Best in KLAS in Data Archiving. For more information on Access, please visit AccessCorp.com .