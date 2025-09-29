Extended Detection and Response Market Projected to Hit USD 24.83 Billion by 2033, Fueled by Rising Cyber Threats Across Industries | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Extended Detection And Response Market size was worth USD 4.02 Billion in 2025E and is expected to reach USD 24.83 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 25.61% during 2026-2033.

The exponential rise in sophisticated cyberattacks against businesses of all sizes is the main factor propelling the use of Extended Detection and Response (XDR). It suggests that threats such as advanced persistent threats (APTs), ransomware, phishing assaults, and zero-day exploits have gotten more prevalent and sophisticated. Many times, standard security solutions like firewalls or antivirus software are unable to identify multi-vector threats in real time. Organizations may proactively identify, investigate, and respond to problems by using Extended Detection and Response solutions, which correlate data across endpoints, networks, servers, and cloud environments.





Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, in 2025, Solution Led the Market with Share of 60.08%, while Services are the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 26.33%

Solution segment led the market, due to the growing demand for integrated security platforms that provide centralized threat detection, real-time monitoring, and automated response across endpoints, networks and cloud environments. The fastest-growing segment is Services, which sees a growing reliance on managed security services, professional consulting, and cloud deployment models to bolster operational efficiency and security in spite of internal resource constraints.

By Deployment Mode, in 2025, On-premises Led the Market with 55.04% Share, while Cloud is the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 26.93%

On-Premises in the Extended Detection and Response market was the leading deployment mode in the market as organizations in large part are comfortable with managing security infrastructure internally. Cloud deployment mode is the most rapid growth area due to increased adoption of cloud technologies and due to the need for scalability and growth with cloud technologies.

By Organization Size, in 2025, Large Enterprises Dominated the Market with a Share of 65.80%, while SMEs is the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 26.63%

The large enterprises dominate the market owing to the large cybersecurity budgets, complex IT infrastructures and stringent regulatory compliance requirements. The fastest-growing segment is represented by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), due to the growing need for advanced cybersecurity solutions.

By End-Use, in 2025, BFSI Segment Led the Market with a Share of 25.06%, while Healthcare is the Fastest-Growing Segment with a CAGR of 29.61%

The BFSI segment was the leading end-user in the Extended Detection and Response market due to the high need for protection against cyber threats such as fraud, ransomware, and phishing attacks. Healthcare segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period due to the growing trend toward digitizing general health records, the adoption of telemedicine, and the rising cases of cyberattacks on patient data.

North America Dominated the Market in 2025; Asia Pacific is Expected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR in the Market over 2026-2033

North America dominated the global Extended Detection and Response (XDR) market in 2025, with over 45.08% revenue share, owing to the presence of large cybersecurity vendors, the early adoption of technologies. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 26.71%, for the Extended Detection and Response market, due to rapid digitalization, increase in cloud technology adoption, and rise in awareness of cybersecurity threats.

Recent Developments:

In December 2024, Microsoft Defender XDR achieved 100% detection coverage across all cyberattack stages in the 2024 MITRE ATT&CK® Evaluations: Enterprise, marking its sixth consecutive year of industry-leading performance.

In October 2023, IBM unveiled new AI-powered threat detection and response services, including the ability to automatically escalate or close up to 85% of alerts, helping to accelerate security response timelines for clients.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Threat Intelligence Impact Metrics – helps you measure XDR’s effectiveness in detecting previously unseen threats, reducing false positives, and correlating multiple signals per incident.

– helps you measure XDR’s effectiveness in detecting previously unseen threats, reducing false positives, and correlating multiple signals per incident. Operational Efficiency Benchmarks – helps you evaluate reductions in incident response time, automation of workflows, and productivity gains for security teams post-XDR adoption.

– helps you evaluate reductions in incident response time, automation of workflows, and productivity gains for security teams post-XDR adoption. Cloud & Multi-Platform Integration – helps you understand deployment trends across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, along with endpoint, network, and cross-platform data aggregation.

– helps you understand deployment trends across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, along with endpoint, network, and cross-platform data aggregation. Ai & Automation Performance – helps you uncover the share of alerts handled autonomously, predictive analytics accuracy, and the scale of AI-driven remediation actions.

– helps you uncover the share of alerts handled autonomously, predictive analytics accuracy, and the scale of AI-driven remediation actions. Competitive Landscape Insights – helps you assess how vendors differentiate on threat detection accuracy, AI-driven automation, and integration capabilities across enterprise environments.

