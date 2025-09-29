Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 19 September 2025
|133,300
|597.63
|79,664,453
|Monday, 22 September 2025
|1,300
|601.34
|781,742
|Tuesday, 23 September 2025
|1,200
|603.96
|724,752
|Wednesday, 24 September 2025
|1,200
|599.75
|719,700
|Thursday, 25 September 2025
|1,400
|593.03
|830,242
|Friday, 26 September 2025
|1,400
|589.04
|824,656
|In the period 22 September 2025 - 26 September 2025
|6,500
|597.09
|3,881,092
|Accumulated until 26 September 2025
|139,800
|597.61
|83,545,545
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,181,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.73% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
