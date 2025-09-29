Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 19 September 2025 133,300 597.63 79,664,453 Monday, 22 September 2025 1,300 601.34 781,742 Tuesday, 23 September 2025 1,200 603.96 724,752 Wednesday, 24 September 2025 1,200 599.75 719,700 Thursday, 25 September 2025 1,400 593.03 830,242 Friday, 26 September 2025 1,400 589.04 824,656 In the period 22 September 2025 - 26 September 2025 6,500 597.09 3,881,092 Accumulated until 26 September 2025 139,800 597.61 83,545,545 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,181,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.73% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

