Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 39 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 19 September 2025133,300597.6379,664,453  
Monday, 22 September 20251,300601.34781,742  
Tuesday, 23 September 20251,200603.96724,752  
Wednesday, 24 September 20251,200599.75719,700  
Thursday, 25 September 20251,400593.03830,242  
Friday, 26 September 20251,400589.04824,656  
In the period 22 September 2025 - 26 September 20256,500597.093,881,092  
Accumulated until 26 September 2025139,800597.6183,545,545  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,181,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.73% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

