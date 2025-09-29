KEENON Robotics, Creator of XMAN and One of the World’s Global Leaders and Largest Robotic Manufacturers, Signs Partnership Agreement With Aibotics

MIAMI, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aibotics, Inc. (OTC: AIBT) (“AIBotics” or the “Company”), a developer and manager of AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies and a subsidiary of Ehave, Inc. (OTC: EHVVF), today announced it is accelerating its international expansion through a partnership with KEENON Robotics (KEENON), a Hong Kong–based global leader in service robotics. The agreement positions Aibotics to drive growth across the Middle East, beginning in Israel, and to establish Jamaica as its first foothold in the CARICOM region, home to 33 million people, through a multi-year partnership to distribute KEENON’s advanced lineup of service robots, including the DinerBot series (T8, T9, T10, T11), ButlerBot W3, and KleenBot C30 and C40, across the rapidly expanding restaurant, hospitality, retail, healthcare, and transportation sectors where rising labor costs and rapid automation adoption are driving strong revenue potential.

Aibotics plans to announce its Israel partnership with a publicly traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the near future, aiming to drive growth in the hospitality technology sector. In Jamaica, Aibotics intends to acquire a technology company with established contracts across the tourism industry and with key government agencies, including the coast guard, fire brigade, and military forces.

Israel’s food service sector generated about $8.1 billion in 2023, while its hotel industry brought in $3.9 billion in the first nine months of 2022. The fast-food subsegment has doubled in size over recent years, now worth $1.2 billion. Rising labor costs, tighter margins, and demand for faster service are driving operators toward automation. Retail chains and malls are upgrading technology to boost shopper engagement, while healthcare providers are adopting delivery, disinfection, and patient-support robots to ease staff burden. Transportation hubs, such as airports, offer strong potential for service robots to streamline operations and improve passenger experiences. Entry into Israel also provides a gateway to the Middle East, where smart city projects and infrastructure investment are fueling robotics demand.

Jamaica’s economy is anchored by tourism and hospitality. In 2025, the island welcomed 2.3 million visitors, generating $2.4 billion in revenue. Tourism contributes about 9.2% of GDP, making hotels and restaurants critical to growth. The hotel, restaurant, and institutional sector is expanding with rising visitor numbers and service expectations.

Progress is being made to bring Phill Robot to market and KEENON Robotics has received all technical specifications for the production of Aibotics’ AI-powered massage robot. KEENON is preparing a comprehensive quote covering parts, service, warranty, and total unit costs for 2025.

The massage robot remains a strong growth opportunity for Aibotics shareholders. Globally, the smart home market is projected to grow from $121.6 billion in 2024 to $537.3 billion by 2030 (CAGR 27.0%), while the robotics industry is expected to expand from $73.6 billion in 2025 to $185.4 billion by 2030 (CAGR 20.3%).

Higher labor costs and limited skilled staff in resorts and restaurants are pushing automation for efficiency. Healthcare facilities are looking to robots for safe, cost-effective support, while retail outlets are adopting smart systems to enhance experiences. Transportation hubs, particularly airports, are prime opportunities for deployment. Jamaica also serves as a launch point into CARICOM, where success can scale adoption across the 15-member bloc.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Aibotics, said, “This partnership with KEENON Robotics marks a pivotal step in Aibotics’ international expansion strategy. By partnering with KEENON, we are delivering world-class robotics to markets eager for automation across hospitality, healthcare, and retail.” Mr. Kaplan continued, “We are also advancing discussions with security robotics companies, a sector projected to surpass $71 billion globally by 2032, where autonomous patrol and monitoring robots have already been deployed in airports, malls, and industrial facilities worldwide. This combination of service and security robotics positions Aibotics to capture significant growth across multiple high-demand sectors.”

The global service robotics market is experiencing strong growth, with various forecasts projecting market sizes from $90 billion to over $100 billion by 2032 and beyond, at a CAGR of approximately 12% to 19%. Key drivers for this expansion include increasing labor shortages and costs, the demand for automation in sectors like healthcare, logistics, and retail, and the growing need for elderly care due to a rising aging population.

A press release issued by AIBotics on August 12, 2025, incorrectly stated that the Company signed an agreement with a Singapore-based human-machine interface innovator to develop an autonomous operating platform to power our next generation of robots and AI assistants. The correct contracting party, as disclosed in our press release dated February 18, 2025, is Fort Lauderdale-based GMF Ventures, LLC.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill Robot™, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence—systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit https://www.aibotics.ai

About KEENON Robotics

Founded in 2010, KEENON Robotics is a globally renowned leader in service robotics, offering a comprehensive range of robots and integrated solutions. Since pioneering the first category of autonomous delivery robots, KEENON has continuously expanded into diverse sectors, introducing cleaning, guiding, disinfection, and other robots for catering, hotels, hospitals, factories, supermarkets, retail, entertainment, sports, and more. With locations in key international hubs like the U.S., Germany, U.A.E., Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong S.A.R., KEENON Robotics extends its presence to over 60 countries and regions, spanning over 600 cities worldwide. For more information on KEENON Robotics, visit www.keenon.com

