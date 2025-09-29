|CERTIFICATE MATURITY
|251001
|FIXED RATE (STEERING RATE + 10 b.p.)
|2.10 %
|VOLUME BOUGHT
|25.0 BLN
|TRADE DAY
|250929
|SETTLEMENT DAY
|250930
BUYBACK OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
