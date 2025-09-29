Army Contracting Command-Rock Island (ACC-RI) Awards Four Points Technology the Automatic Identification Technology-7 (AIT-7) IDIQ Contract

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), announced today it has been awarded Army Contracting Command – Rock Island’s (ACC-RI) multiple-awarded Automatic Identification Technology-7 (AIT-7) IDIQ contract, worth up to $47M.

Four Points Technology will complete this contract with its strategic partners – Zebra Technologies, DT Research, and RFID Global. With this award being under Product Lead for Logistics Information Systems (PL LIS), Four Points Technology and its partners will provide a state-of-the-art, common, and integrated structure that will be used for logistics tracking, locating, and monitoring of assets and processes. This team will also provide commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, software, documentation, and technical engineering services (TES) to authorized users within, and outside of, the Contiguous United States (CONUS and OCONUS).

"Four Points Technology has a long history of supporting the DoD’s [Department of Defense] operational requirements for COTS equipment," comments David Gilchrist, President and CEO of Four Points Technology. "We're honored to be selected by the U.S. Army to support their AIT-7 IDIQ program."

The AIT-7 technology will be available for the Department of Defense (DoD), United States Coast Guard (USCG), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), coalition partners, and other federal agencies. This technology, and the AIT components purchased from this contract, will deliver standardization to, and inter-operability among, its government users.

About Four Points Technology

Four Points Technology is an SBA certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) dedicated to providing IT products, professional services, and clinical solutions to the Federal Government. By leveraging well-established relationships with major vendors, suppliers, and partners, Four Points provides custom and leading-edge information technology solutions to meet customers' unique needs. www.4points.com