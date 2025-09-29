The Riksbank's deposit requirement and the effect on the volume of Riksbank certificates offered

As of 31 October 2025, the Riksbank's deposit requirement will begin to apply. The institutions covered by the requirement must then hold funds in special accounts at the Riksbank without receiving interest. As deposits to these accounts can be made as early as 15 October, there is some uncertainty about the size of the liquidity surplus in the period 15-31 October. When deposits are made, the liquidity surplus is reduced by a corresponding amount. As a result, the Riksbank will reduce the offered volume of Riksbank Certificates by SEK 40.1 billion from the issue with a tender date of 14 October 2025.

Riksbank Certificates | Sveriges Riksbank