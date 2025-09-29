National Advertising Division Recommends Renpho Modify or Discontinue Strikethrough Price and “Limited-Time” Deal Claims for its Smart Body Scale

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Etekcity Corporation, BBB National Programs National Advertising Division recommended that Renpho US discontinue or modify certain strikethrough price and “limited-time” deal claims for its Elis 1 Smart Scale for Body Weight. Etekcity and Renpho each sell small home appliances and compete directly against one another in the smart bodyweight scale marketplace.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) was Renpho’s display of strikethrough prices and “limited time” deals on its online product pages for its Elis 1 Smart Scale, and whether the advertised “list” prices were artificially inflated such that they mislead consumers. NAD also considered whether Renpho’s “limited-time” deals were actually limited.

While NAD precedent allows an advertiser to choose the object of comparison in a strikethrough price if material information is clearly communicated, “list” prices must not be outlier prices. When an item is discounted, or marked down from a “regular” price, an advertiser must demonstrate that the regular price is a bona fide price rather than one artificially inflated to produce dramatic markdowns that exaggerate the value of the sale and savings.

NAD found no evidence that either an appreciable number of sales were made by Renpho at the strikethrough price or that the price had been offered for a significant amount of time in the recent, regular course of business, nor any evidence that the “limited-time” deal was genuinely limited.

Accordingly, NAD found Renpho’s strikethrough price claims and limited-time deal claims were not supported and recommended that Renpho discontinue or modify these claims such that any “list” or strikethrough price reflects a price at which an appreciable number of sales have been made or that the “list” or strikethrough price is otherwise a bona fide price that has been offered for a significant amount of time in the recent, regular course of business.

NAD additionally recommended that the claim “Limited Time Deal $19.99 $34.99” be discontinued or modified to ensure any limited-time deal is genuinely limited and that a reasonable amount of time passes before similar claims are made again.

In its advertiser statement, Renpho stated that it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.