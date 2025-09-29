Mutuum Finance Surpasses $16.5M in Presale Amidst September Market Volatility





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a newly launched DeFi project built on Ethereum, today announced that it has raised more than $16.5 million in its presale, attracting over 16,600 token holders. The presale has now reached the halfway mark of Phase 6, with over 50% of its current allocation sold at $0.035 per token ahead of the next planned increase to $0.04.

The milestone comes during a period of renewed turbulence in the cryptocurrency market. In September, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens faced sharp pullbacks as more than $1.5 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated within 48 hours, compounded by $22 billion in options expiries. On the macroeconomic front, the Federal Reserve’s 25 bps rate cut initially boosted sentiment, but persistent inflation concerns and cautious language contributed to uncertainty. Combined with ongoing regulatory developments and profit-taking, the downturn underscored the volatility that continues to shape crypto investment heading into Q4 2025.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance is a newly launched DeFi crypto project built on Ethereum. The project has already raised more than $16.5 million in presale funding, attracting over 16,600 MUTM token holders. Currently priced at $0.035 in Phase 6, the token is preparing to move into Phase 7, where, according to the team, the price is set to increase by nearly 20%. With the launch price fixed at $0.06, the token could see close to a 2x rise from the current level by the time of listing.

In total, Mutuum Finance has a supply of 4 billion tokens, with 45.5% allocated to the presale. This equals 1,820,000,000 tokens, of which more than 730 million have already been sold, representing nearly half of the remaining presale allocation. The rest of the supply is distributed across Liquidity Mining & Incentives, Ecosystem Growth & Developer Rewards, as well as Community Incentives & Giveaways, ensuring balanced tokenomics.

Among the community-driven features, Mutuum Finance has introduced a Top 50 leaderboard for major investors. The largest holders will be rewarded with additional MUTM tokens based on their ranking, giving participants the chance to potentially earn bonuses beyond their initial allocations. A dashboard is also available on the project’s website, where users can track their holdings and calculate potential ROI.

Another initiative boosting engagement is a $100,000 giveaway open to all investors. Ten winners will each receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens, creating additional opportunities for community participation and rewarding early adopters.

Mutuum Finance’s Benefits and Upcoming Roadmap

Mutuum Finance is working on a platform where crypto holders can lend or borrow without leaving their assets idle. Those who supply tokens to liquidity pools receive mtTokens, a 1:1 receipt of their deposit that grows in value as interest builds up. Unlike locked deposits, mtTokens remain flexible — they can be moved, traded, or even staked.

Staking adds another benefit. By putting mtTokens into the staking module, users earn extra rewards in MUTM tokens. These rewards come from a system where a share of platform fees is used to buy MUTM on the open market and redistribute it to stakers. It’s a cycle designed to keep incentives flowing while creating steady demand for the token.

Security has been another focus early on. Mutuum Finance went through a CertiK audit and received a 90/100 Token Scan score, giving reassurance that its smart contracts have been thoroughly reviewed.

Looking at the roadmap, the team plans to roll out the platform alongside the token’s exchange listing. This simultaneous launch means that once the token goes live, users will immediately be able to test the platform’s core features. The timing could also support visibility and improve the chances of being listed on major exchanges.

The recent crypto market downturn has underscored the fragility of overall sentiment, yet Mutuum Finance has continued to record steady engagement. To date, the project has raised more than $16.5 million from over 16,600 participants. The presale is now halfway through Phase 6, with tokens currently offered at $0.035 each. According to the presale framework, the next stage is set to introduce an adjusted price of $0.04. This measured progress reflects the project’s ability to maintain participation during a period of broader market volatility.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is a non-custodial DeFi project that combines Peer-to-Contract liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer marketplace, giving users the flexibility to earn yield or arrange tailored loans. Depositors receive mtTokens as proof of their assets, which can accrue value and be staked for dividends in MUTM, fueled by a buy-and-redistribute mechanism. Backed by a CertiK audit with a 90/100 Token Scan score and a bug bounty program, the project emphasizes security while preparing to launch its lending platform alongside the token’s exchange listing. With plans for future multi-chain expansion, Mutuum Finance aims to make decentralized lending more accessible and resilient.

