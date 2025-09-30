New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $17 Million Raised Ahead of October

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , a new cryptocurrency project in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, is nearing $17 million in presale funding as September draws to a close. The project has already drawn in more than 16,600 investors, selling over 730 million tokens in the process. Phase 6 of the presale is halfway complete at a price of $0.035, with the next stage planned to lift the token price to $0.04, nearly 20% higher than the current level.

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress and Growth Potential

The presale began at $0.01 per token and has progressed through several stages to reach the current Phase 6 price of $0.035. According to the project’s allocation schedule, the token is planned to launch at $0.06. This structured pricing framework, alongside the project’s focus on decentralized lending and borrowing, has contributed to continued visibility within the DeFi sector.

Dual Lending Models: Peer-to-Contract and Peer-to-Peer

At the heart of Mutuum Finance’s design are two lending and borrowing models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P).

In the P2C model, users deposit assets into shared liquidity pools. These deposits generate yield through interest rates that adjust dynamically depending on market demand. For example, if a user supplies $10,000 in USDT to a pool with an average APY of 7%, they could earn $700 over a year. Depositors receive mtTokens, which are 1:1 receipt tokens tied to their deposit, and these mtTokens can also be staked to earn additional MUTM dividends.

The P2P model, on the other hand, enables direct agreements between borrowers and lenders. This is particularly useful for assets that are not supported in pooled markets. For example, a user might offer SHIB as collateral and borrow USDT under mutually agreed terms. This flexibility gives participants more control while expanding lending opportunities across a broader set of tokens.

Handling Market Volatility

One of the biggest challenges in DeFi is market volatility, and Mutuum Finance has structured its system with mechanisms to help manage this risk. Borrowing is secured through over-collateralization, ensuring that lenders remain protected even in the event of sudden price swings. Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios provide another layer of security by limiting the amount that can be borrowed against deposited assets.

For instance, if an investor deposits $5,000 worth of ETH as collateral, they might be able to borrow up to $3,500 in USDT at a 70% LTV ratio. If ETH prices fall significantly, the system can trigger liquidation to cover the loan, protecting the integrity of the pools. These safeguards are designed to create resilience in both bullish and bearish markets.

Security and engagement remain a priority for Mutuum Finance. The project completed a CertiK audit , receiving a Token Scan score of 90/100. In addition, it launched a $50,000 bug bounty program, inviting developers to identify vulnerabilities.

For everyday investors, Mutuum Finance has rolled out a $100,000 MUTM giveaway , open to all participants, and introduced a dashboard where holders can track their tokens, calculate potential ROI, and view a Top 50 leaderboard. The leaderboard rewards the largest contributors with bonus MUTM allocations, encouraging long-term participation.

Multi-Chain Expansion and Roadmap Progress

The roadmap outlines an ambitious path forward. Beyond the presale and core lending features, the team has confirmed plans for multi-chain expansion to bring Mutuum Finance into additional blockchain ecosystems, broadening access to liquidity and diversifying user opportunities.

In a recent statement shared on X, the team noted that they are finalizing “a bigger update” covering the roadmap, current status, and upcoming milestones. According to the team, the update is expected to include details on beta testing and future platform integrations.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is an Ethereum-based decentralized platform designed to make lending and borrowing more efficient and flexible. By combining Peer-to-Contract liquidity pools with a Peer-to-Peer marketplace, the project offers multiple ways for users to earn yield, access liquidity, and manage their crypto assets. Features such as mtTokens, staking rewards, buy-and-distribute mechanics, and planned multi-chain expansion aim to provide sustainable growth opportunities for both short-term and long-term participants in the DeFi sector.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM), users can visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Contact

J. Weir

contact@mutuum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aba142c4-f656-4723-9cab-3fa94cb9a7be