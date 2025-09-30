Mutuum Finance (MUTM) New Crypto Coin Eyes Next Price Increase as Phase 6 Reaches 50% Sold

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) , an Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has advanced to a new milestone with Phase 6 of its presale now 50% sold. The token is priced at $0.035, and the next stage will see a near 20% increase to $0.04. To date, the project has raised more than $16.45 million and attracted over 16,600 holders, underscoring growing demand as it heads toward its official launch at $0.06.

In total, more than 730 million tokens have already been sold out of the 1.82 billion allocated for presale, representing nearly half of the supply set aside for this phase. With steady inflows continuing, the progression into Phase 7 could accelerate, placing further attention on Mutuum’s structured price steps and overall momentum.

How Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Works

At its core, Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial platform for lending and borrowing crypto assets. The system combines two approaches:

Peer-to-Contract (P2C) : Users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens as proof of deposit. For example, someone who deposits 10,000 USDT would receive 10,000 mtUSDT, which accrues yield over time while remaining liquid and transferable. Depositors benefit from passive income, with rates expressed as annual percentage yields (APY) that fluctuate depending on demand in the pool.

: Users supply assets into liquidity pools and receive mtTokens as proof of deposit. For example, someone who deposits 10,000 USDT would receive 10,000 mtUSDT, which accrues yield over time while remaining liquid and transferable. Depositors benefit from passive income, with rates expressed as annual percentage yields (APY) that fluctuate depending on demand in the pool. Peer-to-Peer (P2P): This model allows direct connections between lenders and borrowers. For instance, while mainstream assets like ETH or USDT are handled in P2C pools, tokens outside of those pools, such as popular memecoins (SHIB, DOGE), can be exchanged here under custom terms. Lenders and borrowers can negotiate their own rates and conditions, adding flexibility beyond the pooled model.

On the borrowing side, users can post assets as collateral to unlock liquidity without selling them. For example, an investor holding two ETH valued at $9,000 could borrow up to $6,750 in USDT at a 75% loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, while still maintaining exposure to ETH price growth.

Dividends and mtToken Staking

mtTokens not only serve as proof of deposit but can also be staked to earn dividends in MUTM tokens. A portion of platform fees will be directed to buy MUTM from the open market and redistribute it to stakers. This mechanism creates a stream of additional rewards for participants while introducing structural buy pressure that could strengthen the token’s value over time. Mutuum Finance has also emphasized transparency and trust. Its smart contracts have successfully passed a CertiK audit , receiving a Token Scan score of 90/100. Alongside this, the project has launched a $50,000 bug bounty program to encourage developers to test for vulnerabilities.

For broader community engagement, the team is running a $100,000 giveaway in MUTM tokens, available to all investors, and has introduced a dashboard with a Top 50 leaderboard. This dashboard allows users to calculate potential ROI on their holdings while rewarding the largest contributors with bonus MUTM tokens based on their positions.

Roadmap and Future Expansion

The roadmap is structured into four phases, with the first already completed and the second now underway. Development is currently focused on building the lending and borrowing platform, with the official release planned to align with the token’s listing on exchanges. This timing could improve the chances of securing listings on major platforms and increase accessibility for new investors.

Looking further ahead, the team has confirmed plans for a multi-chain expansion, aiming to deploy Mutuum Finance across several blockchains to broaden its reach and enhance liquidity access. In addition, Mutuum is working on an overcollateralized stablecoin, which will be minted against deposited assets and burned on repayment, designed to provide users with a more stable medium of exchange within the ecosystem.

A member of the Mutuum Finance team recently addressed the community on X, stating:

“We’re now finalizing a bigger update, roadmap, current status, and upcoming milestones, accompanied by social content. We chose to communicate once substantive milestones were met rather than share minor increments.”

The announcement has heightened expectations for the next set of updates, hinting that additional progress could be revealed soon. Investors are especially watching for developments linked to Phase 3 of the roadmap, which may include the rollout of a demo version on testnet for beta testing.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is developing a decentralized lending and borrowing ecosystem that blends pooled markets with a peer-to-peer layer, giving users both standardized and customizable options for managing digital assets. Depositors can earn yield through mtTokens, which accrue interest and can be staked for MUTM dividend rewards, while borrowers unlock liquidity by posting collateral without having to sell their holdings. With mechanisms like the buy-and-distribute model, a planned stablecoin, and multi-chain expansion on its roadmap, Mutuum Finance is positioning itself as a versatile platform that connects everyday users and long-term investors through transparent and flexible financial tools.

