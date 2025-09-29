Allsup Employment Services Highlights Employment Support During Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month

Belleville, Illinois, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month and Allsup Employment Services (AES), a Social Security-authorized Employment Network (EN) with the Ticket to Work Program, is drawing attention to the role employment services can play in helping individuals with spinal cord injuries (SCI) explore work options and strengthen social connections.

Approximately 296,000 people in the U.S. are living with spinal cord injuries, with roughly 17,700 new cases each year, according to the United Spinal Association. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause (39.3%), followed by falls (31.8%), violence (13.2%), sports (8%) and medical/surgery (4.3%) causes. Most injuries occur among men, and the average age at injury is about 43. These numbers show how abruptly a spinal cord injury can alter a life. Recovery often requires medical and emotional adjustments — and raises questions about returning to work and regaining independence through employment.

SCI often involves a range of long-term physical, emotional and social adjustments. Research shows that approximately 18.7% to 26.3% of individuals with spinal cord injuries experience clinically significant symptoms of depression, a rate much higher than the general population. Many people also report challenges such as anxiety, social isolation or chronic stress, which can affect quality of life, recovery and readiness to return to work. For those who pursue work, employment can offer more than income—it may also support renewed purpose, structure and reconnection with others. Studies show that for people with spinal cord injuries, returning to work offers benefits well beyond wages, including access to health insurance and other benefits, opportunities for advancement and recognition, stronger social connection, greater purpose and enjoyment, and improved psychological health.

“Our vocational experts at Allsup Employment Services understand that returning to work after a spinal cord injury is a highly individual process,” said Diane Winiarski, director of Allsup Employment Services. “The AES team offers support that respects each person’s unique path and goals, while providing resources to help them consider employment as a component of their journey.”



AES provides one-on-one job search support, resume guidance and coaching, and stays involved after hire with ongoing follow-up. Return-to-work services and incentives are offered at no cost to eligible Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) beneficiaries through Ticket to Work, a free and voluntary program. Support can include guidance on benefits and work incentives, connections to peer networks, and referrals for assistive technology resources, tailored to each person’s pace and needs.

To learn more about Allsup Employment Services or working again after a period of receiving SSDI, call (866) 540-5105 or visit AllsupEmploymentServices.com.

ABOUT UNITED SPINAL ASSOCIATION

Formed in 1946 by paralyzed veterans, United Spinal is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization dedicated to empowering people with spinal cord injuries and disorders (SCI/D), including veterans, to live successful and fulfilling lives. Membership is free and open to all individuals with SCI/D, with over 60,000 members across 49 chapters, close to 200 support groups and more than 100 rehabilitation facilities and hospital partners nationwide. Known for its revolutionary advocacy efforts, United Spinal played a significant role in writing the Americans with Disabilities Act, provided important contributions to the Fair Housing Amendments Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, and was instrumental in attaining sidewalk curb ramps and accessible public transportation in New York City, which created the standard accessibility model used in many United States cities.

ABOUT ALLSUP EMPLOYMENT SERVICES

Allsup Employment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Allsup LLC, is a Social Security Administration-authorized Employment Network, providing free services to beneficiaries through the Ticket to Work Program. Allsup Employment Services professionals deliver resources and services nationwide to help Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) recipients take full advantage of the incentives and support that are available to them when they return to work, including protecting their SSDI benefits and cessation of Continuing Disability Reviews. Learn more at AllsupEmploymentServices.com or @AllsupESWork.

