Patrick Schwarzenegger Takes Fanatics Casino for a SPIN in New “Explained By” Campaign Ad

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spinning never looked this good. Fanatics Casino today unveiled its newest creative campaign, “Explained by Patrick Schwarzenegger,” developed in partnership with Anomaly and OBB Media. The spot continues the brand’s successful “Explained by” series that launched with Livvy Dunne for Fanatics Sportsbook, and is now extending the story into the world of online casinos.

In the new ad, Schwarzenegger invites players into a world they can escape to with one simple action: spin. With humor and energy, he breaks down FanCash Spins – Fanatics Casino’s daily free-to-play game that has over $100k worth of rewards each day – while literally spinning himself. It’s a playful introduction designed to resonate with casino slot players, the largest and most passionate audience segment in U.S. online casinos.

“I’ve done some weird stuff on set before, but spinning in circles for hours is near the top of the list,” said Patrick Schwarzenegger. “Luckily, that’s the spirit behind FanCash Spins on Fanatics Casino. It’s simple and rewarding. If I’m laughing this hard while getting dizzy on camera, imagine how good it feels when you’re playing for real rewards."

“Our vision is for Fanatics Casino to become the preferred choice for slot players by setting a new standard for player experience, innovation, and rewards,” said Selena Kalavaria, CMO, Fanatics Betting and Gaming. “In a category known for flashing lights, noise and bouncing coins, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s effortless charm and confidence brings our brand to life with a memorable explanation of playing FanCash Spins on Fanatics Casino.”

The fully integrated campaign will run across video (Linear, CTV & OLV), out-of-home, streaming and terrestrial audio, podcasts, and performance channels.

Fanatics Casino is far from the everyday casino app with daily thrills and unrivaled rewards where players can explore a wide array of classic and modern casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots and video poker. Available only in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, the Fanatics Casino app can be downloaded on iOS and Android or played online here . For exciting casino content please follow the Fanatics Casino on Instagram @FanaticsCasino , X @FanaticsCasino and Facebook @FanaticsCasino .

About Fanatics Betting and Gaming

Launched in 2021, Fanatics Betting and Gaming is the online and retail sports betting and online casino subsidiary of Fanatics, a global digital sports platform. The Fanatics Sportsbook is available to 95% of the addressable online sports bettor market in the U.S. Fanatics Casino is currently available online in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Fanatics Betting and Gaming operates twenty-two retail sports betting locations, including the only sportsbook inside an NFL stadium at Northwest Stadium. Fanatics Betting and Gaming is headquartered in New York with offices in Denver, Leeds and Dublin.

