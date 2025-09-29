Silo Pharma Updates Strategic Agreement with Fireblocks to Secure Crypto Treasury Management

Fireblocks is a globally recognized leader in the digital assets space, facilitating the secure transfer of more than $10 trillion to date

SARASOTA, FL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or “the Company), a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company, announced that it has begun implementing its strategic agreement with Fireblocks, an enterprise platform for secure digital asset custody, settlement, trading operations, and stablecoin payments, to provide institutional-grade infrastructure for its crypto treasury management platform\.

Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo, commented, “Fireblocks brings unmatched expertise and a proven track record to help Silo implement our treasury strategy. Together, we have begun building an institutional-grade infrastructure with the technology and safeguards needed to buy, stake, and manage digital assets at scale.”

Fireblocks is a globally recognized leader in the digital assets space, having facilitated the secure transfer of more than $10 trillion to date. Its multi-layer security framework combines multi-party computation (MPC) technology, Intel SGX, a signature policy engine, and a deposit address authentication network—delivering one of the most trusted custody solutions available to institutional clients.

About Silo Pharma



Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

