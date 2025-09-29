Sunrise Secures U.S. Patent for Advanced Lithium-Ion Battery Anode Material Preparation Method, Strengthening Its Leading Position in the United States

Dover, Delaware, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Sunrise (Guizhou) New Energy Material Co., Ltd. (formerly Huiyang (Guizhou) New Energy Materials Co., Ltd.), has been granted U.S. Patent No. US 12,371,341 B2, titled “Preparation Method of an Anode Material for Lithium-Ion Batteries.” This milestone underscores the Company’s continued leadership in high-performance lithium-ion battery anode material innovation.

This innovative method improves both the initial Coulombic efficiency and power performance of graphite composites, offering a breakthrough solution for next-generation high-energy and high-power lithium-ion batteries. By securing this intellectual property, Sunrise not only strengthens its global patent portfolio but also demonstrates its technical leadership in the U.S. battery materials sector. This achievement is expected to enhance the Company’s ability to collaborate with North American partners and to build stronger technology barriers and competitive advantages in the region.

The patented invention discloses a novel method for preparing graphite-based composites through titanium/nitrogen/fluorine co-doped porous titanium dioxide. The process includes: dispersing tetrabutyl titanate in a glycerol solvent, adding hexadecyl trimethyl ammonium bromide, and adjusting the pH with tetramethyl ammonium hydroxide; followed by adding ammonium fluoride solution and heating at 150–200°C for 1–6 hours. The resulting product is centrifuged, washed, and vacuum-dried to obtain the doped porous titanium dioxide. This material is then combined with lithium salts and graphite, spray-dried to form porous lithium titanate-coated graphite composites, and subsequently carbonized in a tube furnace under argon protection.

“The granting of this U.S. patent reaffirms our commitment to advancing core technologies in anode materials ,further supporting our strategic vision of ‘leading in the United States, expanding globally,’” said Mr. Haiping Hu, Founder and CEO of Sunrise. “We will continue to increase our R&D investments and accelerate the industrial application of our patented innovations.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company's joint venture has completed the construction of a manufacturing facility with a production capacity of 50,000 tons in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with years of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform in China. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the relevant international market conditions, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F published on the SEC’s website. In view of the above and other related reasons, we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website and consider other factors that may affect the Company's future operating results. The Company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:

IR Department

Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com

Phone: +86 4009919228