CryptoMondays Singapore (TOKEN2049) to Host Fireside Chat on Digital Asset Treasuries Featuring Crypto OG David Namdar, CEO of BNB Network Company

Singapore , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays, the world’s largest In Real Life (IRL) crypto community, today announced the details of its highly anticipated CryptoMondays Singapore event held during TOKEN2049. The event, scheduled for Thursday, October 2nd, from 2 pm-5 pm, will feature a critical discussion on the evolving landscape of digital asset management.

The event is expected to have a "packed house" and will center around a featured fireside chat focused on Digital Asset Treasuries.

The main speaker is crypto OG David Namdar. Namdar recently launched and serves as the Chief Executive Officer of BNB Network Company, which is described as "The World's Largest BNB Treasury". Namdar is an expert in this space, recognized for Architecting the BNB Treasury Strategy. His extensive background includes serving as a Co-Founder of Galaxy Digital and currently working as a Partner at 10X Capital, an NYC-based merchant bank specializing in Digital Assets & Infrastructure. Namdar's experience helps bridge Wall Street and Web3.

The event is hosted by Lou Kerner, Founder of the CryptoMondays Collective, and is made possible thanks to the generous support of ICP HUBS Network and ICP HUB Singapore.

Crypto enthusiasts who gather in real life to “Learn, Earn, and Connect” will participate in the event.

About CryptoMondays: CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 300 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Token Foundry, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

For more information, visit: www.CryptoMondays.io

