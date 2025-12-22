CryptoMondays Surpasses 150,000 Global Members and Announces Exclusive Residency at Davos 2026 USA House

New York, NY - London, UK, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays, the world’s leading community for crypto enthusiasts and professionals, announced during its December Chapter Champions call that it has reached a significant milestone of over 150,000 members globally. This growth comes as the organization prepares for its most prestigious activation to date: hosting the official evening event at the USA House during Davos on January 19, 2026.

Global Growth and the Road to Davos

The community’s expansion has accelerated since adopting the Luma platform, contributing to a total aggregate membership of 150,000 across various platforms. New York remains a flagship hub with nearly 20,000 members, while chapters like London continue to break records, with most events at maximum capacity.

The upcoming presence at Davos marks a historic moment for the organization. Partnering with the U.S. government and the "Freedom 250" initiative, CryptoMondays will lead the digital assets programming on Monday, January 19th. This event, held in collaboration with CryptoMonday Zurich, celebrates American technological leadership and innovation.





Click here for the CryptoMondays Chapter Champions Monthly Sharing Youtube Video

Chapter Innovation: From "Crypto Meets Congress" to "Crypto Spirituality", local chapters are redefining the community experience through unique theming and localised programming:

Charleston, SC: Launched the "Crypto Meets Congress" series, featuring fireside chats with congressional candidates to discuss national debt and asset transparency.

Austin, TX: Transformed from low attendance to over 100 attendee events by integrating "personality" through fashion shows, yoga, breathwork, and a dedicated CryptoMondays theme song.

Delhi, India: Is launching an AI boot camp in mid-January to transition developers into the Web3 and AI space.

Kansas City: Is pioneering gamified education with a Bitcoin-themed word game to engage non-crypto holders and the younger generation.







New Affiliates and Technological Advancements

To provide direct value to its members, CryptoMondays has secured an affiliate agreement with KAST, a credit card program that allows users to earn 2-3% back in Bitcoin, helping members to “stack sats”. Additionally, the organization is advancing technological innovation with "Agent MonDAI," an AI agent designed to help the community "learn, earn and connect”.

Strategic Relaunches and New Frontiers

CryptoMondays continues to push into new territories with a student-focused chapter at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, starting in February and the relaunch of the Salt Lake City chapter in January, which will focus on tokenising commercial real estate.

"Consistency is the foundation of our growth," said Kaitlyn, Chapter Champion of the long-running London chapter. "By ensuring quality and reliability, we build true loyalty within the community"

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

