CryptoMondays Celebrates Milestone Decentralization Wins at Devconnect: The Swarm Network and Solar Punk Prove the Future of Privacy and Trustless Infrastructure

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoMondays applauds the resounding success of its partner Swarm Foundation’s recent engagement at Devconnect in Buenos Aires, Argentina, particularly during the Solar Punk side event. The events underscored a decisive return to the core tenets of Web3: decentralization, privacy, and immutability, highlighting a profound alignment between CryptoMondays, Swarm Foundation, and Solar Punk in building the permissionless internet.

Decentralized Streaming Debuts with Success

A significant victory for partnership was the successful debut of the new streaming site created specifically for CryptoMondays workshops. This site, designed to broadcast workshops around the globe, achieved its first live stream during the Solar Punk event Concept to Commit, showcasing the power of decentralized live streaming powered by the Swarm network.

Decentralized Live Streaming for CryptoMondays powered by the Swarm Network

Privacy as the Default: Alignment with Core Values

Devconnect in Buenos Aires revolved around three big themes: privacy, ZK-related technology, and AI meets crypto - with the latter being actively promoted as the “next wave” for the Ethereum ecosystem. On the other hand, privacy and trustlessness felt grounded and central. Vitalik’s recently published Trustless Manifesto, the repeated call for “privacy as default, not a feature”, and the framing of permissionless systems as the path to a free internet could have been lifted straight from Swarm’s own playbook. This clear return to core values - whether driven by market conditions, global politics, or shifts within the Ethereum ecosystem itself - felt very much like wind in Swarm’s sails, reinforcing its role as a trustless, censorship-resistant data and storage layer.

Building on this, Swarm Foundation was not just philosophically aligned with Devconnect’s themes but actively present in the privacy track on the ground:

The Foundation continues to support Web3 Privacy Now, often described as the loudest voice for privacy in the Ethereum space. Just before Devconnect officially began, Swarm’s founder and architect spoke at the second Cypherpunk Congress, joining a panel on “Cypherpunk values - from infra to apps”.

At the Ethereum Privacy Stack day, Swarm Foundation’s COO delivered a talk that recognised Swarm as part of the “original holy trinity of Ethereum”- underlining Swarm’s long-standing commitment to privacy, decentralisation, and trustless infrastructure at the protocol layer.

Preparing the Trustless Layer for the Agentic Economy

The Solar Punk side event, with close to 100 participants, hosted a critical Decentralized AI panel. The consensus among participants, which included Swarm Foundation, Solar Punk, Datafund, and Morpheus, was that the incoming agentic economy - where different AI agents work together - requires decentralization and a tamper-proof, trustless layer for interaction.

Swarm is "well positioned" to provide this essential trustless communication layer. This capability is derived from its existing MCP connection and access control feature operating at the protocol level.

To further empower the decentralized community, the Solar Punk side event also hosted three educational workshops:

Showing attendees how to integrate Swarm using MCP. Demonstrating how to decentralize any front end on Swarm. Illustrating how to realize streaming on Swarm.

The success of the Solar Punk event and the strong presence of privacy and trustless infrastructure themes at Devconnect solidify the shared vision of CryptoMondays, Swarm Foundation, and Solar Punk for a decentralized web that prioritizes the user. Solar Punk is actively looking to onboard new partners interested in leveraging decentralized streaming solutions following the CryptoMondays debut.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a global decentralized community that brings together individuals passionate about cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. Since starting as a Meetup in NYC on January 8th, 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into the largest IRL community in web3. The CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries. The community consists of builders, founders, investors, crypto OGs, and newbies who gather to share insights, network, and strengthen their local crypto communities. The organization also includes an Advisory Service with over 400 Web3 experts, an AI Web3 Accelerator, a Bitcoin Treasury, and MonDAI, its community building AI Agent.

Socials

CryptoMondays Events https://luma.com/CryptoMondaysOfficial CryptoMondays Collective Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomondays-collective/ CryptoMondays Meetups Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cryptomondays/ CryptoMondays X: https://x.com/Crypt0Mondays CryptoMondays Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptomondays/ CryptoMondays Website: https://www.cryptomondays.io/

Contact us on info@cryptomondays.io

About Swarm

As a foundational, horizontal layer for Web3, Swarm supports a wide range of use cases: hosting dapp frontends and docs, serving media and livestreams, powering chat and messaging, backing up datasets, or delivering creator content. In short, it’s a full-stack data substrate for apps and protocols that need user-owned storage and transport—so builders can ship familiar experiences without central servers.

Swarm is permissionless and private by design. Anyone can join—no approvals or central accounts—and data is content-addressed (found by its hash, not a server). Content can be encrypted client-side, so only key holders can read it, and retrieval happens peer-to-peer rather than through a trusted intermediary. Gateways and multichain apps are optional on-ramps, but control stays with users—keeping access open while privacy remains in your hands.

For more information, visit: https://www.ethswarm.org/

Contact for Swarm: info@ethswarm.org

