CryptoMondays Announces Global Multi-City Meetups Throughout December

New York, London, Spartanburg, Kansas City, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Throughout this month, CryptoMondays the world’s largest decentralized meetup community for crypto and Web3 enthusiasts will host a multi-city series of in-person events uniting blockchain builders, investors, and innovators in cities across the globe, including New York, London, Kansas City, Algarve, Florida, Lisbon and South Carolina.

These coordinated meetups reflect CryptoMondays’ mission: to bring the digital asset community together face-to-face, strengthen local ecosystems, and inspire collaboration across borders.

“CryptoMondays is about real people building real connections,” said the CryptoMondays Global Team. “While the Web3 world lives online, the most meaningful partnerships and ideas often start with a handshake or a conversation in the room.”

Founded in 2018 by Lou Kerner, the CryptoMondays community includes 150,000+ members worldwide spread across 56 active chapters in 18 countries, hosting weekly gatherings where newcomers and veterans alike discuss blockchain innovation, decentralized finance, tokenization, and the intersection of AI and crypto. The community remains open, inclusive, and grassroots-driven" no tickets, no hype, just people and ideas.





CryptoMondays Around the World

A Sampling of CryptoMondays December Events:

CryptoMondays Spartanburg, South Carolina | Every Monday | 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

RSVP: https://luma.com/oiruxnva

CryptoMondays New York Wall St | Monday, Dec 1, 2025 | 6:00 PM -8:30 PM ET

RSVP: https://luma.com/CMWallStDec1Vault12

CryptoMondays London: Holiday Edition | Monday, Dec 8, 2025 | 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

RSVP: https://luma.com/e3dty6a1

CryptoMondays Kansas City 1 year celebration | Monday, Dec 8, 2025 | 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM CST

RSVP: https://luma.com/j6beitma

For more events https://www.cryptomondays.io/ and https://luma.com/CryptoMondaysOfficial

Each participating city this December will host its own unique evening of conversation, networking, and insight into emerging blockchain trends.

“CryptoMondays was founded on the principle that community is the ultimate utility,” said Lou Kerner, founder of CryptoMondays. “When people meet face-to-face, they create trust — and trust is the foundation of everything we’re building in Web3.”

For attendees, CryptoMondays offers more than conversation — it’s a gateway to collaboration, mentorship, and shared discovery. Whether you’re a startup founder, developer, investor, or simply crypto-curious, there's CryptoMondays near you ready to welcome you in.

About CryptoMondays

CryptoMondays is a decentralized global community that meets weekly in cities across the world to foster real connections among people passionate about blockchain, Web3, and decentralized technologies. Founded by Lou Kerner in 2018, CryptoMondays has grown into a worldwide network of local events that inspire collaboration, education, and innovation. People come to “learn, earn, and connect”

