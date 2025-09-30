Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market Size to Hit USD 31.35 Billion by 2032 Due to Surging Need for Miniaturized and Low-Profile Antenna Systems | SNS Insider

Austin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market size was valued at USD 13.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 31.35 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 11.14% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Surge in Defense Spending and Global Military Modernization Programs Drive Market Expansion

As a result of growing geopolitical tensions and national security concerns, nations like the United States, China, and India are having to raise their defense budgets. Radar systems, missile guidance, electronic warfare, and satellite communications, all of which make use of high-performance antennas, transducers, and radomes, are receiving a growing amount of those monies. To enable improvements in aerial and naval platforms, RF component advancements are also required. The market is growing as a result of the shift from traditional military to next-generation technologies like drone-based surveillance and 5G-enabled combat communication, which increase demand for specialized and durable RF components in key economies.

Antenna, Transducer and Radome Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 13.48 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 31.35 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.14% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Aperture Antenna, Lens Antenna, Reflector Antenna, Traveling Wave Antenna and Wire Antenna)

• By Application (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Telecommunications, Satellite Communications and Medical)

• By Frequency (Low Band (LF/MF/HF), Medium Band (VHF/UHF), High Band (Microwave/Millimeter Wave) and Terahertz)

• By Material (Metal (Copper, Aluminum, etc.), Ceremic, Composite and Polymer)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Material

Metal segment held the largest share of 34.50% market in 2024 due to the exceptional electrical conductivity and mechanical strength. The composite segment is estimate to witness a fastest growth in terms of the CAGR of 12.14% during 2024-2032 which can be increased by the demand for lightweight structures that also is highly corrosion resistant for the applications of aviation and satellite.

By Type

The Aperture Antenna segment held the highest revenue share of 30.60% in 2024, owing to its high directional gain and extensive usage in satellite communications and aerospace, resulting in significant growth of this segment in the coming years. The Traveling Wave Antenna segment is anticipated to be growth at the highest CAGR of 12.83% due to the growing penetration of these technologies in aerospace and defense is driving their demand.

By Application

In 2024, the Aerospace and Defense segment accounted for the largest Antenna, Transducer and Radome market share of 38.70% due to high defense budgets globally along with the economic and strategic benefits offered by UAVs and radar systems. Satellite Communications will grow at a CAGR of 12.30% during 2024-2032, with growing global broadband satellite programs and constellations such as LEO and MEO.

By Frequency

High Band frequencies comprising microwave and millimeter wave are used in many applications and they generated 49.70% of revenue in 2024. This means that these frequencies have increased precision and increased data speed. The Terahertz segment is estimated to see the highest CAGR of 11.70%, during 2023-2032, due to rise in applications of imaging, spectroscopy, and high-data-rate communications.

North America Dominated the Market with a Share of 32.40% in 2024; Asia Pacific is Expected to Register Highest CAGR Growth During 2025-2032

North America accounted for a 32.40% revenue share of the global market in 2024, spurred by the U.S. Underpinned by a high defense expenditure, a mature aerospace ecosystem and high capability in radar, communication and space systems, this leadership. The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.35% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032. The swift defense upgrades in China, India, and South Korea, along with growing telecom & satellite projects are demanding politano advanced antenna systems.

Recent News:

Raytheon launched GaN-on-SiC phased-array antennas, delivering over 30% efficiency gains and around 60% weight reductions, advancing military SATCOM and radar system performance. In December 2024, L3Harris partnered with ThinKom and SNC to introduce the ThinAir GT 2517 phased-array antenna for Beyond-Line-Of-Sight (BLOS) airborne connectivity, marking a key milestone in high-speed satcom integration.

