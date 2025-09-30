30 September 2025

VINCI awarded a road design and build contract in New Zealand

Design-build of a key section in Wellington Northern Corridor

A contract worth approximately €120 million (NZD 237 million)

As part of a consortium alongside Fulton Hogan, WSP and Aurecon, HEB Construction, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in New Zealand, has been awarded, on behalf of NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, a contract to deliver a 12-kilometre section of a new four-lane highway (State Highway 1).

Known as Ō2NL, and part of the Wellington Northern Corridor programme, this section will connect the towns of Ōtaki and Levin on the North Island. It will reduce journey times and divert heavy traffic away from town centres, while delivering a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.

The works, worth approximately €120 million (NZD 237 million) for VINCI’s share, are scheduled to start in the last quarter of 2025 with completion expected by the end of 2029.

The works include earthworks for 1.8 million m³ and the construction of 37 major culverts. It will also include the construction of five single-span bridges as well as a 200-metre-long bridge over the Ōhau River. For this latest structure, pre-stressed concrete Super-Hi girders – a product developed by HEB Construction and designed for longer spans – will be used.

