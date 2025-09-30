Advantest Launches Power Optimization Solution to Enhance Energy Efficiency and Sustainability in Semiconductor Testing

TOKYO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) today launched its new Advantest Power Optimization Solution (APOS) for the V93000 system-on-chip (SoC) test platform. Designed to improve energy efficiency without compromising performance, the APOS software enables foundries and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to achieve their sustainability goals while reducing operational costs.

With energy consumption representing a significant operational expense, semiconductor companies are actively seeking ways to optimize power usage. Developed by Advantest’s production service team, APOS provides a comprehensive power-saving framework, allowing users to visualize and manage V93000 tester power consumption in real time, helping to lower electricity costs while maintaining high throughput and test accuracy. In addition, APOS contributes to corporate sustainability efforts by improving tester energy efficiency and thereby reducing the overall carbon footprint.

“As semiconductor manufacturing becomes more energy-intensive, improving efficiency is critical to both cost savings and sustainability,” said Steven Su, production service head at Advantest. “Our APOS allows customers to actively reduce unnecessary power consumption far more effectively and gain deeper insights into energy usage across their test floors than they can achieve using their own internal power-management resource.”

The APOS software has already been installed on V93000 test systems at multiple customer sites, yielding positive results in reducing test costs and strengthening environmental initiatives.

“Our collaboration with Advantest on the APOS solution enabled us to align our testing operations with our sustainability goals,” said Jordan Lin, Vice President, ASE Global Integrated Solutions Co., Ltd. “By leveraging APOS’s real-time power monitoring and automation, we’ve significantly reduced energy waste across our test floors. This partnership not only enhances operational efficiency but also demonstrates our shared commitment to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint through innovative, data-driven solutions.”

Key features and benefits

Smart power management – APOS expands Advantest’s Smart TestCell (STC) ecosystem, which leverages advanced automation and resource management to enable smart semiconductor manufacturing. APOS automatically enables/disables selected test cards based on real-world tester scenarios, reducing unnecessary power consumption.

Real-time visualization – APOS Client Display provides an intuitive dashboard with real-time insights into power usage and card type, status and quantity used.

Centralized control and reporting – The APOS Dashboard integrates with the Testcell Central System (TCS) Server Web Dashboard to centrally manage test-floor power-saving data and utilizes the history record for reporting and further optimization.



The Advantest Power Optimization Solution for the V93000 test platform is available now to the global market.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

cassandra.koenig@advantest.com