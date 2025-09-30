RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-09-30
Start date2025-10-01
Maturity date2025-10-08
Interest rate1.75 %
Offered volume, SEK bn610.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn460.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn460.4
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100.00



