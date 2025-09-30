|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-09-30
|Start date
|2025-10-01
|Maturity date
|2025-10-08
|Interest rate
|1.75 %
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|610.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|460.4
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|460.4
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.00
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
