E-GetS Scales User Engagement Across SEA with EngageLab’s Omnichannel AppPush & WhatsApp Business Solutions

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EngageLab, a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, today announced the successful deployment of its AppPush and WhatsApp Business API solutions for E-GetS, a leading Southeast Asian local services and e-commerce platform. The partnership has driven significant improvements in user engagement, operational efficiency, and business growth across Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

About E-GetS

E-GetS is a leading Southeast Asian local services and e-commerce platform, operating across Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 3 million app downloads, E-GetS offers a wide range of services—including food delivery, group buying, e-commerce, and digital payment solutions—serving millions of users in a highly multilingual and multicultural environment.





Challenges



With rapid expansion across multiple Southeast Asian countries, E-GetS faced several unique challenges:

Unstable push notification delivery in Southeast Asia, especially across fragmented Android devices and diverse telecom environments.

in Southeast Asia, especially across fragmented Android devices and diverse telecom environments. Difficulty reaching users in their preferred languages across Cambodia, Laos, and other SEA countries.

across Cambodia, Laos, and other SEA countries. Limited engagement on traditional channels, with WhatsApp being the dominant messaging app in many Southeast Asian markets.



EngageLab Solutions:

To address these challenges, E-GetS partnered with EngageLab to deploy a unified messaging strategy that seamlessly combines AppPush and WhatsApp Business API—specifically optimized for the diverse, multilingual, and mobile-first landscape of Southeast Asia.

1. AppPush: Multi-Channel, Multi-Node, and Multilingual Delivery

E-GetS leverages EngageLab’s advanced AppPush solution to overcome the region’s fragmented device ecosystem and network instability:

Multi-Channel Support: EngageLab AppPush integrates with FCM, APNS, and all major Android OEM channels (Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, etc.), as well as EngageLab’s proprietary push channel, ensuring maximum reach and reliability across all device types.

EngageLab AppPush integrates with FCM, APNS, and all major Android OEM channels (Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo, etc.), as well as EngageLab’s proprietary push channel, ensuring maximum reach and reliability across all device types. Globally Distributed Nodes: With five data nodes worldwide—including Singapore—EngageLab guarantees fast, stable, and resilient message delivery throughout Southeast Asia, even during peak periods or regional network fluctuations.

With five data nodes worldwide—including Singapore—EngageLab guarantees fast, stable, and resilient message delivery throughout Southeast Asia, even during peak periods or regional network fluctuations. Multilingual Push: Notification content is automatically adapted to each user’s device language settings, delivering a truly personalized experience for E-GetS’s diverse user base in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond.

Notification content is automatically adapted to each user’s device language settings, delivering a truly personalized experience for E-GetS’s diverse user base in Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and beyond. Superior Delivery Rates: E-GetS achieved up to 40% higher delivery rates in Southeast Asia compared to industry benchmarks, ensuring that critical order and promotional notifications consistently reach users.

2. WhatsApp Business API: Verification Code Login & Service Notifications

Recognizing WhatsApp’s dominance in Southeast Asia, E-GetS utilizes the WhatsApp Business API—integrated via EngageLab—as a primary channel for both user authentication and customer engagement:

Verification Code Login: Users receive one-time verification codes directly via WhatsApp Business API for secure, convenient login and account authentication. This ensures instant, reliable code delivery and a seamless login experience, even where SMS delivery is unreliable.

Users receive one-time verification codes directly via WhatsApp Business API for secure, convenient login and account authentication. This ensures instant, reliable code delivery and a seamless login experience, even where SMS delivery is unreliable. Service Notifications: E-GetS sends real-time order confirmations, delivery updates, payment alerts, and customer support messages through WhatsApp Business API. Rich media formats and multi-language templates ensure users receive timely, relevant information in their preferred language, significantly boosting engagement and satisfaction.

Results

18% increase in DAU (Daily Active Users) within implementation.

Order completion rates improved by 22% thanks to timely, reliable notifications across all Southeast Asian markets.

Operational costs reduced by 20%+ due to more efficient messaging and cost controls.



“EngageLab’s solutions have been game-changers for our business across Southeast Asia. We’re now able to reach our users instantly, in their language and on their preferred channel, no matter what device or country. The unified platform and smart billing have streamlined our operations and significantly boosted our ROI.”

— E-GetS Operations Team

About EngageLab

EngageLab is a world-leading AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement solution provider, unites technology and versatility to offer seamless customer interactions and marketing automation across every channel, including Email, AppPush, WebPush, OTP, SMS and WhatsApp Business. It empowers businesses to build lasting relationships and achieve higher conversions and retention. With a strong focus on innovation and performance, EngageLab supports businesses in over 220 countries and regions, delivering more than 1 million messages every second across various channels.

