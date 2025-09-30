Serve Robotics Expands to Chicago, Bringing Autonomous Deliveries to the Windy City with Uber Eats

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomous sidewalk delivery company, today announced the launch of its service in the Chicago metro area, marking its first expansion into the Midwest. This milestone builds on Serve’s successful rollouts in Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas–Fort Worth, and Atlanta as part of its ongoing collaboration with Uber Eats, the delivery platform of Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER).





Starting today, Chicagoans across 14 neighborhoods – including Austin, Belmont Cragin, Dunning, East Garfield Park, Humboldt Park, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, Little Italy, Logan Square, Near North Side, Near West Side, Uptown, West Garfield Park and West Town – can enjoy their local favorites delivered by Serve’s fleet of friendly sidewalk robots. The launch brings the convenience of contact-free delivery from over 100 restaurants to hundreds of thousands of households across the city.

“Chicago is a city known for its food and big personality, and we’re thrilled to add our robots into the mix,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, CEO and co-founder of Serve Robotics. “Whether you’re craving a Chicago-style dog, deep-dish pizza, or a late-night snack, Serve robots make delivery more reliable, sustainable, and a little more fun.”

“Our ongoing partnership with Serve Robotics reflects our commitment to redefining the customer delivery experience,” said Megan Jensen, Head of Autonomous Delivery Operations at Uber Eats. “By bringing autonomous delivery with Uber Eats to more neighborhoods, we’re making it easier than ever for customers to enjoy their favorites, whenever and wherever they want them.”

Chicago offers the ideal environment for sidewalk delivery with its extensive pedestrian infrastructure, vibrant dining scene, and culture of innovation. Serve has worked closely with local partners and community stakeholders to ensure its robots integrate seamlessly into Chicago’s forward-looking and food-loving community.

The launch of Serve’s Chicago operations marks another milestone on Serve’s journey toward deploying 2,000 AI-powered delivery robots across the U.S. by the end of 2025.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics develops advanced, AI-powered, low-emissions sidewalk delivery robots that endeavor to make delivery sustainable and economical. Spun off from Uber in 2021 as an independent company, Serve has completed tens of thousands of deliveries for enterprise partners such as Uber Eats and 7-Eleven. Serve has scalable multi-year contracts, including a signed agreement to deploy up to 2,000 delivery robots on the Uber Eats platform across multiple U.S. markets.

For further information about Serve Robotics (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit www.serverobotics.com

Forward Looking Statements

