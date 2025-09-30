Introducing Acronis True Image 2026: The First Consumer Cybersecurity and Backup Tool with Built-In Patch Management

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, today announced the general availability of Acronis True Image 2026, the new release of its natively integrated backup and security software for consumers and small businesses. The latest version introduces built-in patch management for Windows and a strengthened security engine with AI-based threat detection, anti-ransomware, and malware scanning.

Acronis True Image 2026 simplifies complex protection into one easy-to-use application. It is the first consumer software to proactively safeguard against emerging cyberthreats and provide identity protection*, fast backup, easy recovery, and advanced cyber protection in an all-in-one tool. Acronis True Image 2026 delivers complete, reliable security and peace of mind for up to five computers and unlimited mobile devices, all through an effortless, streamlined setup.

Protect Everything That Matters – Data, Devices, Identity

With the rise of ransomware, identity theft, and evolving cyber risks, protection needs to go beyond backup. As the solution, the new release of Acronis True Image 2026 introduces:

Windows users can opt for fully automated background updates that apply security patches automatically, or receive alerts to install third-party patches manually – both options fix the latest vulnerabilities. Advanced Cybersecurity: Protects against complex attack vectors, including DLL hijacking, root code execution, and API key exploits.

Protects against complex attack vectors, including DLL hijacking, root code execution, and API key exploits. Continuous Protection: Acronis's proprietary cybersecurity technology keeps all devices with True Image up to date and secure against cyber threats.

Acronis's proprietary cybersecurity technology keeps all devices with True Image up to date and secure against cyber threats. Seamless Compatibility: Works with the latest Windows and macOS versions, offering protection across various devices.







“Acronis True Image 2026 is built for those who don’t have time to worry about their digital safety,” said Gaidar Magdanurov, President at Acronis. “Most people don’t want to think about backups and security — they just want to know they’re safe. With True Image 2026, we’ve made protection automatic. And instead of paying for two separate applications and managing multiple subscriptions, users can rely on a single tool that saves them up to 55% in costs on average.”

Unlike other consumer security and backup software, Acronis True Image 2026 is the only tool with integrated cyber protection and patch management, an essential component of modern cybersecurity. Patch management plays a critical role in closing vulnerabilities and defending against attacks, underscoring how Acronis continues to strengthen its solutions against today’s increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.

Acronis True Image has long been a trusted solution, providing essential protections like AI-based threat detection against ransomware, malware, and other sophisticated attacks. Beyond traditional backup, it offers fast recovery and secure disk cloning, all in a simple, intuitive setup that lets users backup, recover, and defend their digital lives with a single click. With additional security enhancements planned for future releases, Acronis remains committed to staying ahead of emerging cyberthreats.

Acronis True Image 2026 is now available. Subscriptions are offered in Essentials, Advanced, and Premium tiers.

To learn more about the latest True Image release, visit the Acronis blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en/blog/posts/acronis-true-image-2026-is-here/

For more information about Acronis True Image 2026, visit: https://www.acronis.com/en/products/true-image/

*Identity protection is only available in the U.S. with Advanced and Premium subscriptions.

About Acronis:

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.

A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 21,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

